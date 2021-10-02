Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on middle. Gaikwad skips down and heaves it to wide long on for a couple.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, drilled down to long off for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) A wide yorker, outside off. Jadeja swings and misses.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! A slower short ball, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja pulls it to mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Jadeja drags it to mid-wicket and takes another couple.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, way outside off. Left alone.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Two taken! A full toss, outside off. Jadeja pushes it to sweeper cover and scampers across for a brace.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Jadeja works it to point for another single.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked! A full toss, outside off. Ravindra Jadeja smashes it to covers for a boundary.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, outside off. Jadeja pushes it softly to deep covers and takes a couple of runs. Brilliant running between these two.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant delivery! A widish yorker from Rahman. Ravindra Jadeja skips down but fails to dig it out.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ruturaj Gaikwad moves into the nervous 90s but he doesn't look nervous at all. A short of a length, on middle. Gaikwad pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, tucked to square leg for one.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This guy has all types of shots in his locker! Sakaria follows Gaikwad on the leg side with a fuller delivery. Ruturaj Gaikwad lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A short ball, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad makes room and then watches it sail over his head.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Jadeja slaps it through point for a single. He is off the mark.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Jadeja hits it back to the bowler.
Who will come out now? Ravindra Jadeja it is.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A much-needed breakthrough for Rajasthan! It was a good shot but was on the longer side of the ground! Sakariya serves a full ball, on middle, a slower ball as well. Ambati Rayudu whacks it across the line and hits it towards deep mid-wicket where Glenn Phillips takes a well-judged catch near the ropes.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for one.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone miles! Gaikwad reaches 79 and this is some hitting! Short ball on middle and leg, Gaikwad pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is an outstanding shot! Wow, we can look at this shot all day! Good-length ball on off, Gaikwad lifts it to long off and it seems that it has bounced before the ropes and the replays show that it has. A boundary.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY BUT CHENNAI WON'T MIND! Shortish ball around middle, Gaikwad goes on his knees and looks to pull but it goes off the top edge and it flies over the keeper for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back-of-a-length ball on middle, Rayudu works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Slight halt in play as Akash Singh fell on his follow-through. The physios are out for a check. Looks like some cramps as we can see Singh stretching his leg. He is still stretching his leg and looks in real pain. He is ready to complete his spell.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on the pads, Gaikwad flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
