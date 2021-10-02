Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
13.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball, outside off. Samson dabs it to third man for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off, pushed down to long off for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Samson leans and flicks it to square leg for another single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Dube jams it out to point for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full ball, way outside off. Left alone.
Shardul Thakur (2-0-18-1) comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for one more. 37 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Samson carves it to the backward point fielder who dives to his right and stops it. A single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicate boundary! On a length and angling on leg. Samson tickles it fine to the fine leg fence.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle, pulled away to deep square leg for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! A length ball, outside off. Dube smashes it over point and the ball races away to the fence.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Samson tickles it to deep backward square leg for a single.
Josh Hazlewood (2-0-38-0) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Good-length ball outside off, Dube looks to swing it away but misses.
Sam Curran has been hit on his right thigh and he looks in some pain here! Shivam Dube has hit this one right back to Sam Curran at some pace! He looks fine now and we are good to go.
11.5 overs (0 Run) That has hurt Sam Curran! It looks really painful! Full and on middle, Dube smacks it straight back. Curran fails to get out of the way and it hits him near the knee.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit! Low full toss on middle, Dubey lifts it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Dube misses his pull. Wided.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide of the long on fielder! Full toss outside off, Dube swings it towards long on. Jadeja comes across and dives but fails to reach it and it goes into the fence.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Dube looks to drive but misses. Wide given.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss outside off, Dube lifts it wide of long off for a couple of runs.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Dube drives but finds the extra cover fielder.
Sam Curran (2-0-25-0) comes back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Dube drives it to deep cover for a single.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Samson pulls it to deep square leg for one. The third umpire signals it a no ball as Asif has overstepped. A Free Hit will follow.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball around off, Dube looks to heave it away but it goes off the inside edge to the leg side for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Samson drives it to cover for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Dube drives it straight back to the bowler. It hits Asif on the boot and goes to long on. A single taken.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Samson guides it to third man for a single.
KM Asif (1-0-8-1) comes back to bowl.
10.1 overs (1 Run) SLAPPED! Shortish ball outside off, Dube whacks it straight to deep cover for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 13.5 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 190, are 159/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.