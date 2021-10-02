Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! STUMPED! That's top work from Tewatia and Samson! Big breakthrough for Rajasthan!
14.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed to cover for one.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gaikwad is some player! Tossed up on middle, Gaikwad uses his feet once again and powers it down the ground for a biggie.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Terrific batting! Loopy ball on off, Gaikwad dances down the track and lifts it over long off for a biggie.
Strategic Time-Out! An excellent passage of play for Chennai. They have steadied the ship and are looking to post a big total. Rajasthan need to scalp quick wickets to stay alive in this game. Also, Rahul Tewatia is back into the attack to finish off his spell.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Glenn Phillips! Loopy ball outside off, Ali looks to drive but misses.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on the pads, Moeen looks to swing it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
13.4 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Another fine knock from the youngster! He has been so good to watch and gets another fifty this season! Floated ball outside off, Gaikwad drives it to deep cover for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it to cover.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Ali dances down the track and then drives it to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Gaikwad pushes it to cover-point for one.
Glenn Phillips is into the attack.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short ball on middle, Ali rocks back and then pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Nice fielding! Floated ball on off, Ali sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Dube runs across and makes a very good stop. Keeps it down to two.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Markande sees Ali dancing down the track and darts this outside off, Moeen looks to heave it away but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, pulled to deep square leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Moeen pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Moeen Ali! Loopy ball on off, Ali dances down the track and then lifts it to long on for a boundary.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) A flatter ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad waits and cuts it late through short third man before the fielder pulls it back near the ropes. Two taken. 12 coming of this over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Slight short, on off. Moeen Ali rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for one now.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! A full ball, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad leans and goes inside-out through covers for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter and way outside off. Left alone.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Angles a full ball, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets low and sweeps it to the left of deep square leg where the fielder does well to run across and stop it. Two taken.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Moeen drives it down to long off for a single.
Rahul Tewatia (2-0-11-2) comes back into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Moeen Ali turns it to square leg and gets across with a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for one more.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Ali nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Now comes down the track and pushes it through covers for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Mayank Markande gives some flight to it, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets low and lifts it over covers for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) This one comes in with the angle, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it to covers.
