Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal digs it out towards backward point for one.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rajasthan are on a roll! Back of a length, around off. Yashasvi Jaiswal opens the face of his bat and guides it past the diving slip fielder for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single now! Good-length ball, on middle. Evin Lewis whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length, on off. Evin Lewis swivels and pulls it in front of square for a boundary this time!
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Length ball, around off. Evin Lewis frees his arms and sends it sailing over long on fence for a maximum!
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AND AGAIN! Good-length ball, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs back and punches it past covers for another boundary.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full ball, on the pads. Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! A tough one though! Good-length ball, on middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal miscues his whip off the pads and the ball loops up in the air behind mid on. Ambati Rayudu runs behind to take the catch but he drops it. Two taken!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Yashasvi Jaiswal drives it back to the bowler who half-stops it and the ball hits the stumps at the bowler's end.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Good-length ball, just outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to drive on the up but it goes off the outside edge past the slip fielder and into the fence.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding! Good-length ball, around off. Yashasvi Jaiswal hangs back and cuts it past backward point. KM Asif comes running across from third man and he puts in a dive to keep it to two.
Who will bowl from the other end? Josh Hazlewood it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back and guides it to third man for a single. 8 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Evin Lewis taps it to cover-point and takes a quick run.
0.4 over (1 Run) Full ball, around off. Yashasvi Jaiswal lofts it over the bowler's head and takes a run.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Length ball, angling away after landing. Yashasvi Jaiswal prods forward and lifts it just over extra cover for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Short of a length, shaping away late from outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal guides it to short third man.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rajasthan are underway! Back of a length, on middle. Evin Lewis pulls it to fine leg for a run.
