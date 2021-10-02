Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran (In for Dwayne Bravo), Shardul Thakur, KM Asif (In for Deepak Chahar), Josh Hazlewood.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Shivam Dube (In for Mahipal Lomror), Glenn Phillips (In for Liam Livingstone), David Miller (In for Chris Morris), Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh (In for Karthik Tyagi), Mayank Markande (In for Riyan Parag), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS UPDATE - Rajasthan have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
What about Chennai? They have already won 9 games and look like a team which is unbeatable so far. They now have a chance to rest some of their key players as they have already qualified for the playoffs and looks like they will finish in the top 2 as well. Suresh Raina has been out of form for them this season but their coach Stephen Fleming has thrown his support behind the left-hander and he expects him to come strong sooner than later. What will be the team changes? We will find out.
Sanju Samson needs some support from his batters. He has fought a lone battle with the bat, performing almost every match but he has received basically no support. Jaiswal and Lewis have looked good in patches but the likes of Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia have failed to get going. They might think of bringing in Glenn Phillips or David Miller in place of Livingstone who has faltered so far. Even Chris Morris has had a tough time in the UAE leg so far and Rajasthan need them to fire as soon as possible.
Hello and a warm welcome to match 47 of the Indian T20 League! It is the clash between Chennai and Rajasthan. While Chennai have already qualified for the playoffs, Rajasthan are hanging by a thin thread. They need to win their remaining games in order to have a chance of qualifying and they also need other results to go their way. They have struggled with the bat this season and that is one thing they would need to rectify. It won't come easy against Chennai who are on a roll this season, having already won 9 games and look set for a finish in the top 2. What will happen here? We will find out.
... MATCH DAY ...
