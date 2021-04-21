Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rashid Khan is caught for a little chat before the action. He says that the ball is coming out of the hand nicely. Tells that he enjoys this league and he is enjoying his game. Adds that he keeps watching himself and tries to learn from his mistakes. Rashid says that Gayle is one of the hardest hitters of the ball and clears the boundary easily. Tells getting a batter-like him out is difficult but he will look to do the basics right as if he misses his line against such batter they will punish you. Tells being consistent is what he looks to be. Tells if the ball is turning and if a bowler does not pitch in the right area then the batter can take advantage. Adds one cannot bowl back of a length as a spinner as the batter will hit him for a boundary.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson (In for Mujeeb Ur Rahman), Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav (In for Abdul Samad), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul (In for Manish Pandey), Khaleel Ahmed.
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, starts by saying that it is not about just him keeping the positivity and adds that the entire team and the franchise are always positive. Tells that they made a few mistakes in the last game, including his run out, which he gives to Hardik for a superb run out. Informs that Williamson is fit to play this game and he replaces Mujeeb in the side. Also tells that Abdul Samad misses out due to a hamstring issue and Kedar Jadhav replaces him. Another change for them is that Pandey is out and Kaul is playing for him. Wants to bowl well and get back to winning ways.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques (In for Jhye Richardson), Murugan Ashwin (In for Jalaj Saxena), Mohammed Shami, Fabian Allen (In for Riley Meredith), Arshdeep Singh.
KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, says that the reason for him to bat first is that they want to put on a good score. Informs they have 3 changes in the side. Riley, Jhye and Jalaj Saxena miss out from this game and they are replaced by Moises, Allen and Murugan Ashwin. Says that they are clear about their plans and everyone in the side has been given responsibilities. Tells that they are doing everything that they can and adds it is only a matter of time to win a couple of games to get the belief back.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Hyderabad skipper, David Warner is out in the middle along with Punjab captain, KL Rahul. Rahul has the coin in hand. Up goes the coin. Warner calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. PUNJAB OPT TO BAT!
Team update! Hyderabad are also handing a cap and it is to Kedar Jadhav. He looks set to make his debut for Hyderabad. Who will he make way for?
Team update! Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen are being handed their Punjab caps they look set to make their debuts for today. It will be interesting to see which two foreign players make their way for them.
The Universe Boss Chris Gayle is caught for a chat. Gayle says that Rashid is a world-class bowler and this condition will suit him. Adds they need to be positive and not be too much on the back foot while playing against these guys. Gayle says that it is a tough game for both teams. Gayle says they need to be positive. Tells Hyderabad know the conditions better and they look to stick to their plans.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison and Muralit Kartik are the pitch masters for the day. Morrison starts by telling it is hot and humid. Kartik says that this is the same track that was used for the second Test between India and England. Tells it looks dry and dark. Kartik says it is the same pitch that was used between Bangalore and Hyderabad.
Yay! It is a double-header on a weekday! The Indian T20 League has picked up the pace and we are back with a double-header. Two teams who have been struggling in this game face off to return to the winning ways. After a hat-trick of defeats, Warner's men will be eager to open their account on the points table. Similarly, KL Rahul's boys will look to avoid a hat-trick of defeat. Which side will manage to change their fortune in this game? Our guess is the same as yours. On that note, welcome along. Stay with us as we bring you the toss and team news.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 0/0. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.