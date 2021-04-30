Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab are all over Bangalore! Don't think a comeback is on the cards. If we do witness one, it would be one of the biggest miracle. Now, Bangalore should try and come as close as possible to the target and Punjab would hope to get a really big win here. Kyle Jamieson is the new batter in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bishnoi gets the wicket but it is Brar who takes the catch. What a match he is having! This is floated and it is around off, Shahbaz Ahmed gets low and looks to slog sweep this one, and hits it towards deep mid-wicket. Has not hit it with the most perfect timing and hence, it does not have the distance required. Harpreet Brar runs to his right and takes a good catch. The curtains are shutting on Bangalore's run chase!
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off, bunted through mid off for one.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple! Flatter and around off, Daniel Sams goes back and slaps this one through covers. The man there misfields and the batters take a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, eased through mid on for a single.
