Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed to covers. End of a successful over by Jordan.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! PARIDAR HOLES OUT! His struggle comes to an end. Fuller and on middle, Rajat swings. His one hand comes off the handle and hence, he only hits it high up in the air towards long on. Pooran runs in and takes it. Throws it up in the air in delight.
Out comes Daniel Sams!
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Patidar swings but misses. Wided.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angled into the pads, Ahmed looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A brave effort from Bishnoi! This is bowled outside off, Ahmed swings, it goes off the outside edge towards third man. Ravi runs in and dives forward but the ball lands short. He does get a hand to it but can't stop it. A boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one.
Change. Chris Jordan comes back on now. 1-0-3-0 so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Just short! On off, fuller. This is hit hard down towards long off. Pooran has a second to decide whether to go for the catch or no. He bails out and stops it from going to the fence. A single.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gets hold of another one and this time it goes all the way! Flatter and on middle, this is flat-batted over the long on fence for a biggie.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! On middle, this is heaved wide of long on for a boundary. Finally, Patidar gets hold of one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Almost another one. Outside off, Ahmed looks to play the slog sweep. It goes off the inside edge just past the off pole and towards short fine leg for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and outside off, it is guided to point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, it is worked on the leg side for another single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Patidar heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for one more. He still can't get hold of one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Ahmed pushes it through covers for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, it is blocked.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brar has the big wicket of AB de Villiers now and that is probably the game for Punjab. What a night for this youngster. He'll be over the moon right now. This is flatter and on off, ABD goes back and looks to go over covers but hits it straight to the man there. KL Rahul is not going to drop that. Brar has snared the wicket of the big 3 - Kohli, Maxwell, and de Villiers. Has turned the game on its head.
Who will come out now? It is Shahbaz Ahmed!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, de Villiers works this through cover-point and retains the strike for the next over with a single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) This is way too full and down leg, Prabhsimran Singh fails to collect. It is a wide and the batters take the run too.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on leg, AB goes back and whacks this one to deep square leg. Only one. Pressure is building, with each and every ball.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Rajat Patidar uses his feet again. Comes down the track but loses the shape of his bat. The ball takes the inner half through square leg for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, AB bunts this one to mid off for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On off, slogged to the long on region for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) IT INDEED IS! Brilliant from Brar. A beauty to end. Slows it up and lands it outside off. De Villiers looks to push at it but is beaten by the away turn and bounce.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Floats it up on off, de Villiers pushes it back to the bowler. Can this be a double wicket maiden?
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and angling in. ABD pushes it to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) NO HAT-TRICK! Tossed up on off, it is pushed to covers.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! THAT INDEED HAS CLIPPED THE OFF POLE! A golden duck for Maxwell. That is a ripper from Brar. This lands around middle and holds its line. Maxwell looks to push at it but is done in by the turn. It goes past the outside edge and it seems to have clipped the off pole. Punjab are celebrating. Maxwell waits. They go upstairs to check if it has hit the stumps. Replays show that it has. Punjab all over Bangalore right now.
Two quick blows for Bangalore! Annnnnd, yet again, it all falls on the shoulder of AB de Villiers, who will come out now, to face the hat-trick ball.
Is that bowled? Or stumped? The on-field umpires consult the third umpire here. Replays show that the ball has hit the stumps on the way to the keeper. Maxwell heads back for a golden duck.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Timber! Kohli is a goner and Brar, who did exceptionally well with the bat earlier on has got the big fish. His first Indian T20 League wicket and it is one he will never forget. The pressure was building and something had to give. Kohli has stepped out on the first two balls of Brar's last over as well. This time Brar was ready. He shortens the length and bowls it on the leg stump. It stays low. Kohli looks to flick but it goes under his bat and hits the leg pole.
Glenn Maxwell is the new batter in!
