14.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end! This is bowled on the pads, flicked through square leg for one. Chahal was very poor in his first two overs but has bounced back really well in his last two overs. Finishes with 4-0-34-1.
14.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
Who comes out now? It is Harpreet Brar!
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! 'BOWLED EM! Shahrukh goes back for a duck and Chahal gets in on the act! He has struggled so far in the League but he will be happy with how he has taken this wicket here. Will give him immense confidence. This is dragged back slightly and it is around off, the ball hits the deck and spins back as Shahrukh Khan goes back and looks to cut it away. He misses and you know the rest of the story. Punjab slipping further.
14.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but turned down! This is floated and on middle and leg, Khan looks to block it out but he misses. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Was going down leg.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and around off, pushed to the leg side.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, KL bunts this one to long on for a single.
Shahrukh Khan is the new batter in.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ahmed takes the wicket in his first over and this spells the end of Hooda's innings. Punjab are losing wickets quickly here and they will want to steady things now. This is flatter and around off, Deepak Hooda gets low and looks to bang this one over the deep square leg fence, but he does not quite nail the timing on this one and Rajat Patidar there, takes a good catch.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Ahmed sees Rahul coming down the track and holds the ball back and bowls a slower wider one outside off, KL slaps this one through covers for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Hooda works this through cover-point for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it on leg, KL goes back and eases this one to mid on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Hooda goes back and flicks it to square leg for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Deepak punches this through point for one. Chahal will be happy with this over, just 4 off it!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle, Rahul makes room and pushes this through mid off for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the sticks with a shortish delivery, KL pushes this to covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one up and lands it on middle, Hooda gets low and just about in time, he gets his bat down and pushes it to the leg side, for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to this full ball and defends.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, pushed through mid off for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle, pushed through mid on for a single. A very good over by Kyle!
11.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball on middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to point.
Here's Deepak Hooda!
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another disappointing outing for Pooran as he departs for a 3-ball duck. He has not found his mojo in this edition of the League and he does not even open his account in this game. Jamieson bowls a short ball, around off, Nicholas Pooran hops and looks to push the ball away, but the ball takes the shoulder of the bat and lobs towards the point fielder, where Shahbaz Ahmed takes the catch.
11.2 overs (1 Run) A short ball on middle, KL pulls this one to fine leg region. Fifty for KL Rahul and he will look to amp it up now and will want to help Punjab post a big total.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! When he goes over cover, you know that Rahul is confident. A length ball, around off, it is slightly slower and KL Rahul thrashes this one over the extra cover fence for a biggie.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, length, pushed to the cover fielder.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Short ball, down the leg side and it is wided.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball around off, Pooran pushes it back to the bowler.
Nicholas Pooran comes out!
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The stand has been broken as Sams gets the big, big wicket of Gayle. He has set the platform for Punjab and it will be because of him, that they can end up on a good total. This is the short ball, it is on the body, Chris Gayle looks to pull but the ball takes the top edge and lobs towards AB de Villiers, who makes no mistake. Bangalore have opened the door slightly now and will look to make inroads.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through point for a single.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yet another biggie for Rahul! A length ball, around off, KL Rahul whacks this one over the long off fence for a biggie.
10.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, flicked through square leg for one.
