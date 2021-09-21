Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and close to off, Yashasvi Jaiswal taps it down from the back foot to point. End of Ishan Porel's spell, not too impressive.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Stamping his authority. Ishan Porel serves it on a length and around off, Jaiswal stays back inside the crease and cracks it through extra cover for a boundary.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Livingstone tries to be adventurous but fails to middle his shot. On a length around middle and leg, Liam gets down and across for the paddle scoop but it takes the inner half and rolls to the keeper. KL Rahul fails to collect cleanly and the short fine leg fielder attacks the ball. He has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. One run added to the total.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A touch short in length, around leg, Jaiswal glances it behind square leg for a run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Liam winds up for a big shot but only manages to drag it off the inner edge through square leg. A single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back and pulls it down to long on for a single. Moves to 35 and this now is Jasiwal's highest score in the League.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on middle, Jaiswal flicks it through mid-wicket and collects a run. 10 from the over, 21 from Rashid's two, he is not having a happy debut.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, shorter and flatter, around off, it's punched down to long off for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal clips it in front of square leg and rotates the strike. Smart from the young man.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Rashid has struggled with his length so far. Serves a long hop on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal picks the length in a flash, immediately drops his weight on the back foot and pulls it massively over mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Rashid drags his length short and delivers it close to off, Livingstone cuts it through point for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball, landing full around middle, Liam drives it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Identical to the last delivery, again Liam Livingstone fails to flick and it goes off his pads this time. KL Rahul stretches his left hand out but fails to gather it cleanly. The batsmen cross. 8 from the over, along with a wicket.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Slips it down the leg side, on a fuller length, Liam fails to flick and it's called a wide.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Liam Livingstone has been on fire of late with the bat and this shot shows his prime form. Although slightly edgy, the Englishman was in full control. Ishan Porel delivers it on a length and outside off, Liam slices it wide of backward point and fetches a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Sharp delivery, shortish and around leg, Yashasvi Jaiswal is hurried up into his shot and fails to pull. He is hit on the box and the ball deflects to square leg. They cross for a leg bye. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in some pain.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts it from the back foot but finds point.
Oooohhhhhhh! Not a pretty sight. Not a pretty sight, at all. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been hit just around his box and he is in some pain. The physio rushes out to the middle. Let's hope he is okay to continue.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Livingstone uses his feet and clips it down to deep square leg for a run. Opens his account.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Ishan Porel has redeemed himself with a wicket. A fantastic bowling change from KL Rahul and it's an excellent catch too by him. Not a wicket-taking delivery, short and wide outside off, Samson tries to slam it over point but there is some extra bounce and it takes the outside edge. The ball flies to the right of KL who times his jump to perfection to pluck it with one hand. Big wicket.
The Brit, Liam Livingstone makes his way out into the middle.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fine diving stop! Another short delivery from Adil, outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal cuts it from the back foot but finds a diving Harpreet Brar at point. Two dots to end an expensive over, 11 from it.
Change. Ishan Porel (2-0-25-0) comes back on!
6.5 overs (0 Run) This one stays a bit low. A flatter and shorter googly, around off and spinning away, Jaiswal tries to pull but it goes below his bat.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The plan is clear, they will attack the leggie. Full and floated, around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal latches onto it and towers it handsomely over long off. When he is on song, he is a privilege to watch.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Googly, short and around off, Yashasvi Jaiswal goes back and mistimes his pull shot back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal shows his innovation. Fuller and wide outside off, Jaiswal opts for the reverse batted shot and nails it behind short third man.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Straightaway Samson uses his feet. A tossed up ball, landing around middle and leg, Sanju tries to heave but only manages to drag it off the inner half. A good diving stop at mid-wicket but a single is not prevented.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and around off, Samson bunts it in front of mid off and scampers across to the other end. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 57/1.
Strategic Time-Out! A cracking start from Rajasthan to this game. They will be without the services of Buttler at the top of the order and Evin Lewis displayed that he can really step up to fill in those big shoes, but, sadly for him, he departed in the last over of the Powerplay. Nevertheless, he and Yashasvi Jaiswal have given them a great start. Punjab were under the pump for most of the Powerplay, but, with one wicket taken, they will look to build on the same and keep taking wickets. Also, Adil Rashid has been introduced into the attack...
5.5 overs (0 Run) Angling across the batsman, on a length, Samson stays back and plays it down to point.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Arshdeep goes short to Samson, around middle, the Rajasthan skipper stands tall and pulls it in the gap at deep mid-wicket for two.
Skipper Sanju Samson walks in next.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Gone! Arshdeep strikes and has a big smile on his face. He serves it very full and around off, slower in pace and that has deceived the batsman. Lewis mistimes his attempted aerial shot to extra cover where Mayank Agarwal takes a fine low catch with a dive. The 54-run opening stand has been broken.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and around off, Jaiswal goes hard at it, doesn't time it too well but still manages to clear the infield at covers. A single is taken. Two was on but Yashasvi Jaiswal had slipped while turning for the second run.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Arshdeep begins with a slower delivery, he lands it short and outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back to cut but flashes his bat too early.
