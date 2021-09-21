Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide!
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Mahipal Lomror holes out and this is a body blow to Rajasthan at this stage. Arshdeep delivers it with full pace, around off at 134 clicks, Lomror tries to hammer it over long on but his shot lacks the desired distance. Yet another catch safely pouched by Aiden Markram. End of an entertaining knock from Mahipal!
The Saffa, Chris Morris strides out.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! That's a tight call from the umpire. Arshdeep begins with a very full and stays outside off, it's flirting with the tramline. Lomror allows it through.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker around off by Shami, this one is from 'round the wicket, Mahipal squeezes it out towards cover-point. A single is taken. Fantastic over by Shami, just 4 runs and a wicket from it.
Bowling change? Yup. Arshdeep Singh is back on now. 2-0-19-2 so far.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shami switches to over the wicket and delivers it very full again, around off, Rahul digs it out down to mid off for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, it's served from 'round the wicket, Rahul Tewatia drives but finds the cover fielder.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Parag holes out! Not a bad result for Rajasthan with a few power-hitters waiting in the wings. Fullish and around off, Riyan Parag once again uses his wrists and attempts to whip it across the line. But he ends up mistiming his shot to long on where Aiden Markram takes a good catch over his head. Punjab would look to keep chipping away at the wickets to restrict Rajasthan's charge.
Out walks Rahul Tewatia!
16.2 overs (2 Runs) That's very wristy from Riyan. Attempts for a helicopter shot to this very full ball but this one rolls all along the ground to long on. Two runs taken.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to begin the 17th over. Shami serves it on a length close to off, Riyan defends it from the crease to the off side.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and the fence. 24 coming off this over and Rajasthan have stepped into the death overs in style. Very full from Hooda, wide outside off, Mahipal Lomror delays his shot a bit and squeezes it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. Lomror moves to 42 off just 15 balls.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Another two. Too full in length and outside off, Mahipal Lomror drills his drive through extra cover. Smart running between the wickets.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan are on the charge here. They know that they can push and get closer to the 200-run mark and if they keep batting in the same way, then 200 should be no trouble. Mahipal Lomror is on fire and Riyan Parag will look to partner him well. Punjab have not had the best time but will look to reconsolidate and choke the batters in the last four overs. Mohammed Shami (2-0-14-0) is back into the attack.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) A high full toss outside off, Mahipal Lomror runs down the track and slaps it over covers for a couple of runs. Not given a no ball because the batsman was down the track.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mahipal Lomror is on fire! Unstoppable. Hooda is feeling the pressure. Dishes out a full toss outside off, Mahipal shows no mercy and whacks it over extra cover.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hooda is being taken to the cleaners here. He fires it flat and short around off, Mahipal Lomror advances down the track and spanks it over mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The spinners are under attack. Fuller and outside off, there is ample width for Lomror to free his arms and he dispatches it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
