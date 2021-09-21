Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Riyan Parag is the new batsman.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Oh, no! Agonizingly short of his half-century and Jaiswal cannot believe this. You could see that he went into his shell, looking for his fifty and he became conscious of the same, which proved to be his undoing.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, shortish, played late to the point fielder.
Will Harpreet Brar continue? Yes, KL Rahul has decided to persist with him.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! AGAIN! 14 from the over! Rashid serves this flatter, outside off, Mahipal Lomror uses the depth of the crease, goes back, and pumps this one hard over deep mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot. Mahipal Lomror does not take long to get going. Clean strike too. Loopy, fuller on middle, Mahipal Lomror gets low and mows a slog-sweep over deep mid-wicket.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated this time, around off, pushed gently to covers for a run.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut away to the point fielder this time.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Googly, outside off, Yashasvi Jaiswal strides forward and looks to push but misses. KL Rahul takes the ball and whips the bails off but the batter's foot did not leave the crease.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Just short of Mayank Agarwal in the deep! Fuller, tossed up this time, on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal gets low and slog-sweeps it towards the deep mid-wicket region. Agarwal runs forward, dives, but the ball lands ahead of him and he collects it on the bounce. One taken.
Bowling change? Yup, Adil Rashid is brought back into the attack. The leggie has leaked 21 runs in his two overs so far. Can he redeem himself?
12.6 overs (1 Run) A fine over from Brar, just 6 singles off it! Around off and middle, fuller, milked through mid on for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Jaiswal drops this towards mid-wicket for another run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish, outside off, smashed through covers for just a run, though.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another run as this is flicked through mid-wicket.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle, easily played through mid on for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on off, knocked to the on side for a run at deep mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to the cover region. End of an eventful over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a stunning catch from Fabian Allen and Livingstone's inning has come to a sad end. He was looking very promising, but, a top catch means the end of the road for him in this game, with the blade. Singh bowls another slower ball, this is bowled around off, on a length, Livingstone waits for it and then smacks this to the deep mid-wicket region. Allen, in the deep, runs to his right, keeps his eyes on the ball, and dives to pouch this. The third umpire has a look and the replays show that it is a clean catch. Arshdeep Singh also hands a send-off to Liam Livingstone. Fiery stuff!
Mahipal Lomror walks in next.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Singh serves a full toss way outside off, Liam steps out and swings but misses. Wide signalled.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHOAAAA! That was BIG! The sound of the bat connecting with the ball let us all know how much of a clean strike that was! Around off, on a length too, Liam Livingstone smokes this one all the way over deep mid-wicket this time. Cracked.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Good from Pooran in the deep, saves two for his side. A touch fuller, slower though, on the pads, Liam tucks this to deep backward square leg. Pooran runs to his right, slides, and stops the ball. Two taken.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky stuff! Livingstone has started off well! Around middle, on a length, Liam Livingstone shuffles across and just spoons this one over the keeper for a boundary.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Singh hurls it slower and shorter on the body, Liam Livingstone pulls this one to the left of deep square leg, where Nicholas Pooran runs in, but makes a meal of this, as he goes to throw. The ball slips out and falls. Two taken easily.
Bowling change. Arshdeep Singh is back on. 1/4 in his one over so far.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yashasvi Jaiswal ruins a good over from Brar with a boundary on the last ball. This is bowled in the arc, floated and fuller, on off, Yashasvi Jaiswal tonks this one over the bowler for a boundary. 100 up for Rajasthan too!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Harpreet Brar serves this flatter again, around off, Liam Livingstone skips down, looks to tuck this to the leg side, but gets an inside edge, back on the pad and then to the off side. One taken.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Darted quicker, shorter too, around leg, LL looks to work this to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pad.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, around off, knocked through mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, Liam skips down and drags it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, fuller, this is pushed to the off side.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 14.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 136/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.