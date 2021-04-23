Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another brilliant over! Just the 5 from it. On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good sensible cricket! Everybody is back on ropes so Gayle works it through mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Catch it is the call but it is away from the fielder. Good fielding by Pandya! The slog sweep is out. It is dragged from outside off towards deep mid-wicket. Pandya runs to his right, it is going away but he pushes it back in. Just one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, this is played back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai have pulled back things nicely in the last few overs. Punjab started strong with a 50 run partnership between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. But the leggie, Rahul Chahar, got Agarwal out. Now we enter the middle overs, this is where Mumbai have done very well in their previous games while defending. But can they do it again? We'll see...
8.6 overs (0 Run) Brillaint! Just the one from the over. Flatter and on off, blocked.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, it is left alone.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter again, this is kept out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Gayle blocks it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
Jayant Yadav is now in the attack.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end a successful over for Mumbai! Flatter and on off, blocked.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, outside off. Rahul checks his drive and pushes this back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Fuller ball this time, around off. Gayle punches it to long off for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rahul pushes it to wide long off for a single.
Chris Gayle is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Once again, Chahar is the man who gets the wicket! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Mayank Agarwal looks to go big but doesn't hold of it. Ends up giving Suryakumar Yadav an easy catch at long on. 79 needed in 76.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Pushed to covers for one.
Rahul Chahar to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! This lands outside off and then spins away. Mayank looks to push at it but misses. A good comeback after going for a boundary early on.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, this is guided to point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Agarwal works it towards square leg for one.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty up in style! This is short and down the leg side, Agarwal says thank you very much and pulls it hard through backward square leg for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fired on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Change. Krunal Pandya is back on. He went for 15 in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a good length, around off. Agarwal once again taps it to point. 87 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball, on the fifth stump line. Agarwal shuffles across and taps it to point. The fielder makes an unnecessary direct hit at the striker's end.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, on the pads. Clipped down to mid on for nothing.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Length ball, outside off. Agarwal uses the pace of the ball and runs it past short third man. The ball races to the fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller this time, outside off. Rahul drills it to sweeper cover for a single.
Change. Jasprit Bumrah replaces Boult.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pushed to covers by Rahul.
