Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off. Kieron Pollard comes down the track and goes for the drive. But gets the outside edge to short third man for one.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful stroke! Length ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard waits for it and then smacks it over the long off fence. Mumbai need a few more of these from him.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? Arshdeep Singh it is. He went for 17 in his first two.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one! End of a brilliant over by Shami! On off, this is guided to point for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! A low full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! A slower one on off, Pandya looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge. Lands short of the keeper.
Will we see Hardik Pandya come out to bat now? Yes, here he is.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Taken! There is the wicket Punjab desperately wanted. Rohit Sharma is a goner. Punjab finishing strongly here. A low full toss on the pads. Rohit flicks it nicely but flat. Long boundaries here and he holes out to the man at deep square leg. Rohit was the key if Mumbai needed to get upto 150. Looks very tough now.
17.2 overs (0 Run) That has just missed the off pole. Rohit moves a little too far outside leg. He looks to loft it over covers as Shami bowls it full and outside off. He looks to lift it over covers but misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one, it is eased down to long on for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot ball to end a wonderful spell by the leggie! Loopy ball, around off. Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Flatter ball, on the pads. Clipped down to square leg for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That has beaten everyone and everything! Googly, lands outside off and turns back in. Kieron Pollard misses it altogether and the ball goes just past the stumps. Rahul fails to collect it and the ball runs to the fence.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the stumps. Pollard clips it to the leg side.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Pushed down to long on for a single.
Who will come out now? Kieron Pollard it is.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The leggie provides the breakthrough! Loopy ball, around off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to play the reverse sweep but the bit of extra bounce means that he only manages the top edge. The ball goes towards third man. Chris Gayle jogs backwards, settles under it and takes it easliy.
Change. Ravi Bishnoi to bowl now. 3-0-19-1 for him so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 8 from the over. Yadav looks to play the sweep again but the ball is way too full. It goes off the inner half down to fine leg. One more run.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Just another single. On off, this is dragged towards deep square leg for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Out comes the sweep again, this is very full and on off, it goes off the inner half, down to fine leg for one.
Is that a catch? The umpires go upstairs to check it. The ball has landed in front of Rahul's gloves before going in them. This will be not out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Not sure why they went up. Both the bowler and the keeper had already for back to their position. Rahul indicated it did not. Just to be sure probably. A slower one outside off, extra bounce. Yadav looks to sweep but it goes off the top edge. Lands just short of Rahul who dives ahead. Shami is celebrating but Rahul says he is not sure. They go upstairs and replays show it has. It carried.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away and the 100 is up in style! Moves across, this is full and on middle, it is whipped wide of long on for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
Match Reports
- Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.3 overs, Mumbai Indians are 121/4. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live score, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.