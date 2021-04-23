Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is nudges through mid-wicket for one. Another good over for Mumbai.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Rohit getting into his own now! He makes room. This is short and on off, he slaps it over covers for a boundary. Mumbai have really got a move on.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, this is cut through point for one more.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on off, this is pushed through covers for one more.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Strategic Time-Out! A solid partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma has brought Mumbai back in the game. These two are looking good and can score at brisk pace towards the end. Punjab need to pick up wickets if they want to restrict to a total which their batters feel comfortable chasing. Fabian Allen is back in the attack. He went for 21 in his first two overs.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 12 from the over and a good one for Mumbai! Fuller ball, on the stumps. Clipped away to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Clipped away to the leg side for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, Suryakumar Yadav gets in the act! Flatter ball, on the stumps. Suryakumar Yadav gets across and then paddles it towards the fine leg fence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is eased down to long off.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Rohit Sharma! Short and wide outside off. Sharma frees his arms and crashes it past point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Yadav reverse sweeps it to short third man for one.
Change. Ravi Bishnoi is in the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good chance in pace but still a good over for Mumbai! Yadav comes down the track, Arshdeep drags his length back and bowls a slower one. It is mistimes towards cover for one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one, this one kicks off after landing. It is guided to point.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pressure getting to the youngster! Slower one down the leg side. Left alone.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Gets away with one! Full and on the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side. Fine leg is back so just the one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Now gets down on one knee and then sweeps it, just gets the one as the fielder at fine leg runs to his left and stops it.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot that is! Wow! Yadav makes room and this is bowled full and on middle. Yadav lifts it well over the cover fence for a huge one. Outrageous.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and on off, Yadav looks to push at it but it goes off the outer half towards point.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Tell you what, that would have gone out of here had Sharma connected that! Loopy ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma gets slow and swings hard at it. But ends up toe ending it back to the bowler.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav shuffles across and clips this past square leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma pushes it past covers for one.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bam! Poor ball and punished! Short ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma waits for it and then pulls it over the mid-wicket fence.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Rohit Sharma defends it from the crease.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, outside off. Pushed wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
Change. Deepak Hooda is back in the attack. 2-0-5-1 for him so far.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end then! A good comeback by the bowler. On off, it is guided to point.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower one, holds in the surface. Yadav guides it to point.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Shorter and on off, this is pushed wide of long off to a couple.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! Shortish and pace on it. It is outside off, it is guided through backward point for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, extra bounce on this one. It is pushed to covers.
Arshdeep Singh is now into the attack.
10.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
