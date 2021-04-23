Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, outside off. Kishan punches it to covers.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Ishan Kishan defends it from the crease.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Punched down to long on for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal but nothing from the umpire! Full ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma goes for the drive but misses. There is a sound as the ball passes the bat and the Punjab players put in a strong appeal. But nothing from the umpire. Good decision as the sound was of the bat hitting the ground.
Ishan Kishan is the new man in.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An early wicket for Punjab. Just what they wanted. The move to begin with Hooda works. De Kock comes down the track, he does not quite get to the pitch of it but still swings, it goes off the bottom and straight to mid on. Another low score for de Kock.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is worked towards short fine leg.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed wide of mid off for one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
1.1 overs (0 Run) That swung! This starts outside leg, it swings into the batter. Rohit looks to leave it but it hits the pad.
Who will bowl now? Time for some spin Deepak Hooda it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Rohit Sharma clips it towards mid-wicket for one.
Rohit Sharma has reviewed this decision. Flat line as the ball passes the bat. This will be overturned.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! NOT OUT! Nothing on Ultra Edge and Rohit Sharma is safe! Length ball, down the leg side. Rohit Sharma misses his flick and KL Rahul takes it. The Punjab players think that there is some bat on that one and so does the umpire. But Rohit Sharma reviews it immediately. The replay shows that there was a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Rohit Sharma is safe thanks to good use of a review.
0.4 over (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good length ball, around off. De Kock pushes it to mid on.
0.2 over (1 Run) Direct hit and Rohit Sharma would have been gone! Length ball, around off. Rohit Sharma pushes it to the off side and takes off. The fielder runs in and throws it at the bowler's end but misses.
0.1 over (1 Run) Off the mark! Fuller ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock punches it to sweeper cover for one.
Well, we are all set to begin! The umpires stride out. The Punjab players are in a huddle and they take the field soon after. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma will open the batting for Mumbai. Moises Henriques to start with the ball.
Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul(WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi (In for M Ashwin), Arshdeep Singh
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says they were going to bat first, there is a cloud cover so there might not be dew. Adds they have understood how to bat as a group now and he hopes they can do well in this group. Informs they are unchanged.
KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper says they are going to bowl first. Mentions they just lacked a little bit of cricket smartness, the middle order needed to bat carefully after they lost early wickets and he hopes they learn from their mistakes in the last game. Informs there's just one change, Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Ashwin.
TOSS - Punjab win the toss and they have decided to bowl first.
PITCH REPORT - Matthew Hayden is down for the pitch report. Hayden says that is extremely difficult to bat on this wicket as it is turning a lot here. Adds that the wicket is dry and one would need to be tough like AB de Villiers to emerge victorious on this track.
Hardik Pandya says he does not miss the bowling but it's not putting pressure on his batting. States it is a part and parcel of the game and he has learned how to deal with it. Mentions you need to be challenged, batting has been difficult but he has realized everyday is a new day and he can do well here.
Hello and welcome to another game of the Indian T20 League. This is a clash between Mumbai and Punjab. One side which is struggling to find a win and the other has been inconsistent. Both though will be eager to win this one. A win for Punjab will boost their morale as they will beat the defending champions. A win for Mumbai will get them back to winning ways. The question is, what will the captains do after winning the toss. Batting first was working initially but the last two games has been won by the teams chasing. Stay tuned to see what decision the winning captain makes.
