Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Brace to end the over. 10 off the over. Just the over they needed and they need a few more like this. The last ball is on a length around off, Mayank strokes it away from the fielder at sweeper cover and gets a couple.
9.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 50 comes up for Punjab in style. Is this the shot that changes things in favour of Mayank Agarwal? Prasidh looks to go short but does not bang is short enough. It sits well around the waist height for Mayank. He quickly gets in position and pulls it over the cow corner region for a cracking six.
9.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very well bowled but slightly overcooked. Mayanl moves away from the stumps, Prasidh follows him and bangs it short. Mayank looks to pull but misses. It has been wided.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller on middle and leg. Mayank defends it.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Mayank Agarwal continues to struggle. Good length delivery outside off. Mayank looks to play it through point but misses.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Pooran punches it to sweeper cover for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Zip and pace from Prasidh Krishna! Good length delivery pitching on off and then going away from Pooran. Nicholas leaves it alone.
Strategic Time-Out! So far it is one-way traffic. Kolkata have dominated proceedings so far and are on top of this game. Punjab are struggling to get a move on. This pitch might not be an easy track to bat as we expected but Punjab are going under 6 rpo and have lost two wickets. They need to get a move along from now if they are to post a competitive total.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another great over from Kolkata. Russell begins by just going for two. The last ball is short around the body. Mayank looks to pull but closes the face of the bat early. It hits the other side of the bat and lobs towards the vacant short cover region.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on off. Pooran swivels and mistimes his pull but along the ground through point. He wanted two but the fielder was quick to get to the ball and keep it down to one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot for nothing! Length ball on off, Pooran punches it but to mid off.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Russell hits the deck hard around off. Pooran taps it behind point.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This time Mayank taps it to cover for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball from Russell to begin with. Mayank blocks it.
Who will bowl now? Andre Russell is called into the action.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Good start for Prasidh! Just 3 off his first and a wicket too. The last ball is around off, Mayanlk runs it down to third man for a run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Pooran is off the mark! Prasidh Krishna hits the deck hard around leg, Pooran tucks it to fone leg and gets a run.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Nicholas Pooran. He has struggled so far but his team desperately needs him to step up tonight.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hooda departs and it is a soft dismissal. Kolkata are enjoying Ahmedabad so far and Morgan has taken a very sharp catch. His captaincy so far is looking on point as Punjab are stuttering at 42/3. Prasidh gets his first in his first over. Full ball around off at pace. Hooda looks to drive it by getting on top of the bounce. The pace of the ball sees it jarrs Hooda's bat. Morgan's field placement is spot on. The skipper is standing at backward point. Hooda's drive goes uppishly, low to Morgan. The skipper makes no mistake.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Hooda blocks it.
7.2 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Prasidh hits the deck hard. Mayank looks to pull but the ball does not raise as much as he expected it. He mistimes his pull but luckily it falls in front of long on. Single taken.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Prasidh starts with a fullish ball around off, Mayank taps it to point.
Change in bowling. Prasidh Krishna is into the attack for the first time this evening.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Fantastic spell of bowling from Mavi. He has bowled out with the figures of 1/13. The last ball is around off, Mayank opens the face of the bat and runs it down to third man to keep the strike.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball! It is well-directed as it does not give any room to Hooda. He pulls it awkwardly and gets off the mark with a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, Hooda keeps it out.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mavi misses his line to the right-hander and sprays one down the leg side. Hooda looks to flick but misses.
Deepak Hooda walks out to bat now.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent review from Morgan and Kolkta's brilliant start continues. Karthik knew there was an edge, he convinced his skipper and credit to Morgan to backing his keeper. The ploy to bowl out Mavi pays its reward. A second ball duck for the Universe Boss and it is a big blow for Punjab. Full ball wide outside off. Gayle looks to drive but the feet does not move at all. There is some noise as the ball goes past the bat. Karthik and Mavi appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Morgan backs the former Kolkata skipper and signals the 'T'. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge finds a spike as the ball is at the bottom edge. Gayle has to depart and it is a torrid start for Punjab.
Review time! There is some noise as the ball has gone past the bat and to the keeper. The umpire though is unmoved. Dinesh Karthik is confident and Morgan has trusted his keeper and the bowler and signaled the 'T'.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Mayank slams it to the right of point and gets a single. It might have been two if it was Rahul at the other but it is Gayle so just a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good fielding from Russell! Good length delivery on middle and leg. Mayank flicks it to the right of short mid-wicket. Russell there dives and saves runs for his side.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay and it is a very good one for Kolkata! On off, the last ball is guided through point for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is flicked to mid-wicket.
Chris Gayle walks out to bat.
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Cummins gets a wicket and it is the big fish, Rahul. Rahul makes room again. Cummins bowls it on a length and it is a slower one. Rahul looks to go over mid off but ends up skying it. The timing is not quite there as he is a touch early in the shot. The fielder at mid off, Narine takes a good catch. This is turning out to be an excellent Powerplay for Kolkata.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) TOP EDGE AND SIX! Welcome one. Rahul makes room. Cummins bowls it full and outside off, Rahul goes after it. It flies off the outside edge over the third man fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is guided through point for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) 4 dots in a row now! On middle, Agarwal works it to mid-wicket.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Punjab Kings are 57/3. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.