Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) This time Morgan cuts and gets it to deep point for a single. Bishnoi finishes with 0/19. Anothr good day at the office for the leggie as the ball was wet but he has continued to enhance his reputation.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Morgan chops it to backward point.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) EDGED AND AWAY! Tossed up outside off, Morgan looks to paddle but gets a top edge. Luckily for Morgan it goes over the man at slip and away. Two taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Another risky run but this time they get it. On the pads, DK flicks it to the right of short mid-wicket. The fielder there dives and stops the ball. Karthik puts a dive at the bowler's end but the throw is far off the stumps.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on off, Karthik pushes it to mid off.
Dinesh Karthik is the new man in!
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Russell has to go back and is this the turning point in this game? Can Punjab pull off a miraculous win here? Fabulous work from Arshdeep. Flighted delivery outside off. Morgan looks to defend but the ball goes to short third man off the outer half. Russell calls for the run but Morgan is hesitant. He still goes for it. Arshdeep sends the throw at the keeper's end on a bounce. KL Rahul guides it onto the stumps. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs and replays find Russell to be short.
Direct hit and Russell is in trouble.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on middle. Morgan taps it in front of square on the off side for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This time Russell pulls it with control but to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Second boundary for Russell and both have come with the inside edge. Good length ball on middle, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge which misses the stumps and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Slapped but straight to the fielder. Full around off, Russell muscles it but straight to Shami at short extra cover.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Morgan charges down the track and punches it to sweeper cover for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Morgan tucks it to the man at short mid-wicket.
Time-Out! 33 needed off 42 balls. This should be 2 points in the bag for Kolkata. But you never know, Punjab have done well so far and would like to take a few more and send some shivers down the Kolkata dugout. Kolkata's captain, Morgan is out in the middle and he would look to finish this game himself. Chris Jordan is into the attack.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another wrong 'un and the appeal is turned down. It pitches on middle and leg and turns back in. Russell gets on his back foot and looks to defend but misses. Going down and hence the umpire is not keen.
12.5 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Outside off, Morgan walks inside his stumps and drags his sweep to deep mid-wicket. The ball falls in front of the fielder. Single taken.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Another one that turns away from the southpaw. Morgan looks to cut but misses.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Wrong 'un on middle and leg. Russell looks to defend but it goes off the inner half of his bat through 45 on the leg side. Single taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Morgan knocks it towards long on and trudges to the other end.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Wrong 'un outside off. Morgan looks to sweep but misses.
Change in bowling. Ravi Bishnoi is back on.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Another peach! This is brilliant from Shami. Bowls it right in the hole on off. Russell once again does well to jam it out.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! Russell gets off the mark with some luck on his side. Shami will feel hard done by. Shortish ball on off, Russell looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes away from the stumps and away from fine leg for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Full around middle and leg. Russell hits it very hard as the ball flies to mid on on a bounce.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Corker of a yorker. What a ball! It is on middle and leg. Russell does really well to jam it out. A hostile welcome for Russell.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, Morgan knocks it to long on and gets to the other end.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, this one sticks to the surface. Morgan defends it to short extra cover.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is Andre Russell who walks before Dinesh Karthik.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tripathi departs and he is absolutely furious with himself. End of a very nice innings from Rahul but he knows he should have finished and was this shot really needed at this stage? Good catch from Shahrukh Khan! Tossed up delivery around off, Tripathi comes down the track and looks to go over down the ground. He does not commit to the shot and chips it to the left and in front of long on. Shahrukh Khan there dives and takes a very good catch. Kolkata still need 41 to win.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Hooda gives this one nice flight and air on off. Morgan knocks it to long off for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly flatter outside off, Tripathi drags his sweep in front of square on the leg side for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tripathi continues to impress. How underrated is this man? He is playing a gem of a knock here. Tossed up on the pads, Tripathi wants to finish this early. He sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Hooda starts with a floated delivery on off, Morgan milks it to long off for one.
