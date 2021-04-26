Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Jordan looks to drive but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! So the batter who Punjab were relying on to take them to a good score is a goner! Flatter and on off, Pooran looks to go over the leg side but misses and the off pole is uprooted. 120 looks far away now.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one more.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as this is worked with the turn towards mid-wicket.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is guided to point.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Khan is off the mark! On off, it is lifted over covers for one.
Sharukh Khan walks out to bat!
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! This lands on off and then spins back in. Henriques does not pick it. He tries to flick it but it sneaks through the gap between bat and pas and hits the stumps. Kolkata all over Punjab at the moment.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot as this flatter ball is also pushed to the fielder at covers. Still a good over for Punjab. They need a few more like this.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to covers.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has burst through Varun's hands! This is shorter and it is slapped towards the bowler. Varun puts his hands up but it goes through and down to the long on fence.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pooran power! Is this the start of something for him? They need him to fire. Fuller and on middle, it is lifted over the long on fence for a biggie.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Just another single! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED? That is very tough to take. Shorter and outside off. Henriques looks to cut but gets a bottom edge. It hits the inner part of Karthik's glove and goes towards fine leg for one. The bat also flew out of Henriques' hand.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is defended into the ground.
Henriques walks out to bat!
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a superb catch from Rahul! Excellent. The well-set Agarwal is a goner! On middle, this is pulled hard but flat and towards deep mid-wicket. Rahul runs in and takes it with a dive forward. Punjab in big, big trouble now.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short and it grips in the surface. Agarwal is early in the pull. He gets an inside edge onto the pads.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one. Superb start from Varun. Just 4 from his first.
10.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is played back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, it is squeezed through covers for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good shot! Only for one. Outside off, this is hit through covers for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Pooran misses out! Down the leg side, he looks to sweep. It hits the glove and then the pads of the keeper. Goes on the off side for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Starts well! Flatter and on off, defended.
