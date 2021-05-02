Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) So, 6 runs from the over. Around off, fuller, tucked through mid-wicket for one. 80 more needed from the last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! This is quicker and around off, Dhawan drops this to point and takes a quick single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, knocked to the leg side for a single.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple again as Ravi Bishnoi does well in the deep. This is short and outside off, Steven slaps this one through point. Bishnoi runs to his left and slides to pull the ball back. Two.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan moves to the leg side and punches this through cover-point. Gets a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter around off, SD pushes this to point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Smith blocks this one out nicely. Just 7 from the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled on off, it is full and flighted too. Dhawan gets low and sweeps this one through square leg for one more run.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) This is bowled on the pads, Dhawan flicks this one through square on the leg side and they get two, by the time the fielder can clean up in the deep.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Sticks with the short length and around off, Smith goes back and knocks this one to long off for a single.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and around off now, Smith goes back and slaps this one through covers. A brace now. Good running.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Brar sees Dhawan coming down the track and he shortens the length and lands it around off, Dhawan punches this one through mid off for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) This is the googly around off, Smith goes back and looks to slash this one away to the off side but he misses. 8 off the 8th over.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! On off, flicked through square leg.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very delicately done by Smith and he gets a boundary. This is the googly, around middle and leg, Steven Smith gets low and just sweeps this one through short fine leg, and the ball runs away to the ropes.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is stroked through cover-point for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, Dhawan late cuts this one to the fielder at backward point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Smith knocks this one towards long on for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Smith goes back and chips this one through mid off for a single. A very good over by Brar.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, SS keeps it out.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Dhawan flicks it to the leg side for a quick single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Gabbar pushes the ball back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
Steven Smith is in at Number 3.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Brar is on the money again on the first ball and he sends the dangerous Shaw back to the hut. Brar, in the first game, took 3 important wickets against Bangalore and here, he he provided the breakthrough that Punjab were searching for. This is tossed up around off, the ball hits the deck and spins away from the batter as Prithvi Shaw had made room, looking to push this one away through the off side. Shaw misses and the ball crashes into the off pole. A big wicket and Brar will want some more wickets now.
Strategic Time-Out! It is another instance for Delhi, where their openers, Shaw and Dhawan have provided a strong start to them. They have amassed 63 runs in the first 6 overs and now need 104 more from 84 balls. If they keep going this way, then victory for Delhi will be inevitable. Punjab needs to keep picking at the wickets and only then will they have a chance to win this clash. Harpreet Brar will bowl now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan ends the over with a boundary again! Jordan overpitches. Gives the batter room too. Dhawan says thank you very much and nails the drive through the covers for a boundary. 63 for nothing at the end of Powerplay. 104 more needed in 14 overs.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good from Jordan this time. He sees Shaw making room, he follows him. Shaw pulls it to deep square leg for one.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Short and wide outside off, Shaw cuts it right in the gap at point and short third man. Superb batting.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Shaw continues to take the bowlers on. Jordan bangs it short and Shaw pulls it over deep square leg. This sails well over the fence. He moves to 34 off just 19.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Banged short on middle and leg, Shaw sits under it.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and around middle, it is worked to deep mid-wicket for a brace by Shaw.
