Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Punched nicely again but he finds the cover fielder once again.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, it is punched to point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, hit down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to the cover reigon where Hetmyer dives and stops.
9.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call on hitting the wickets. This is floated around middle and leg, Malan looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. A big appeal follows but it is turned down. Axar is confident and Pant goes for the review. Time for the replays! Ultra Edge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows it to be umpire's call on hitting the wickets. Malan stays.
Review time! Axar and Pant were very confident that this would be out and hence, they have gone for the review. This is an appeal for LBW. Ultra Edge shows a flat line. The wickets are deemed to be Umpire's call and Delhi retain their review.
Strategic Time-Out! Delhi will be the happier of the two sides, based on how these first 9 overs have gone by. They have kept the leash on the Punjab batters and Agarwal and Malan have not found their groove so far. They will need to accelerate and will look to do so in the coming overs. Pant will want his bowlers to keep taking wickets on the regular, and push Punjab on the back foot.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end! Full and around middle, flicked through square leg for a single. 8 off the 9th over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Flat and around middle, Malan moves on the leg side and punches it to mid off.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Flat and just outside off, punched wide of deep cover. Easy two.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this fuller ball is hit down to deep cover.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and two! Another short ball, pulled wide of deep mid-wicket this time. Smith misfields and allows the second.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Good stop! Shortish and around middle, pulled wide of deep square leg where the fielder runs to his right and saves two.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Agarwal pulls it to deep square leg for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for one. 5 off the over so far.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up and outside off, pushed wide of sweeper cover for two. 50 up for Punjab.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flat and around middle, clipped through mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and outside off, driven to mid off.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and around off, Malan punches it to long on for one.
Spin from both ends now. Axar Patel is handed the ball.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but wide! Full and wide outside off, Agarwal drives but not from the middle of the bat. The ball is uppish but it goes wide of backward point. A boundary to finish the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning away, Malan punches it to deep cover for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On off, pushed down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and just outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Dropped short by Lalit. Mayank pulls it to deep square leg for one.
Change in bowling. Lalit Yadav to roll his arm now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, just outside off, pushed to point for nothing. Rabada ends the Powerplay with a wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, pushed towards point. The fielder fumbles and they get one.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length and just outside off, poked to third man and they scamper back for the second.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Malan squeezes it to deep point for a single. First run for him in the Indian T20 League.
Who is in at 4? It is Dawid Malan.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! WOW! What a reponse from Rabada. Gayle is shocked as he departs. A full toss it was, just around off, Gayle is taken by surprise there. He tries to keep it out but misses and the woodwork behind gets destroyed.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away and pulled away for a biggie. Rabada baangs this short but it is not at the height that can trouble the universe boss. He swivels and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
