Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. A back of a length on middle, Brar looks to pull but he misses and gets hit on the body. The batters take the leg bye.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is again slower and way outside the off pole, Wide signalled.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, MA punches this one to long off for a single. Smith does well in the deep to collect the ball quick and release it back to Khan.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Slower length ball outside off, Brar looks to push this one away, but he misses. The batters take a single. So, two wides at the end.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brar starts off the last over in fine fashion. A length delivery around off, in the arc and Harpreet Brar smacks this one down the ground, for a boundary.
Harpreet Brar is in now.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A comfortable catch for Yadav and KG gets another wicket. This is the cross seam ball around off and middle, Chris Jordan looks to whack this one to the leg side but the ball takes the top edge. Goes high in the air towards deep square leg, where Lalit Yadav comes ahead and has an easy catch.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Another full toss around off, Agarwal whacks this one to long on for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, flicked through mid-wicket and the batters come back for a couple.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss around off, this is pulled away to deep square leg for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Agarwal pushes this to point for a quick single.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHACK! A good length ball around off, Mayank Agarwal hammers this one over the bowler's head for a biggie. KG will want to come back nicely!
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the 19th.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another top over by Avesh! Just 4 runs and a wicket off this one. A yorker on middle, pushed through mid on for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Really good bowling. Fires in a yorker on off, Mayank only manages to dig this out to covers.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, punched to covers for a quick single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker around off, this is jammed out to point for a single.
Chris Jordan makes his way out in the middle.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan picks up another wicket and Shahrukh is not able to get going here. A length ball, around off, Shahrukh Khan looks to slam this one to the leg side, but the ball slices towards the point region. Shimron Hetmyer backtracks and takes this catch. Another one falls for Punjab. They will be looking to cross the 160-run mark.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off, bunted away to long on for a single.
Ishant is done with his 4. Here's Avesh Khan.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single. Axar finishes with 1 for 21.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for a quick single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to covers.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Agarwal. This is again shorter, and on leg, Mayank Agarwal goes back and cracks this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Agarwal is making a move-on here. This is bowled on the pads, slightly shortish, Mayank Agarwal gets on his knees and whacks this one to the deep square leg fence.
Will Rabada bowl out? No. It is Axar Patel who will finish off.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length around off, slapped through covers for a single. 15 off the over.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Lalit Yadav is a good fielder and his effort is a good one, but he fails to hold on. A good length ball around off, Mayank Agarwal looks to slam this one over covers, but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and lobs up behind point. Yadav runs behind, puts in the dive, but fails to hold on. A couple.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Agarwal is putting his foot on the pedal here. Another boundary. A length ball outside off, Mayank Agarwal slams this one over the extra cover region for a biggie.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, this is punched through covers for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker around off, this is jammed out to point for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Agarwal and the skipper gets to his fifty too! His 9th in the League, and his second this year. He will look to stay out there and push Punjab past the 160-run mark. A full toss on leg, this is pulled through short fine leg for a boundary.
Match Reports
- Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.5 overs, Punjab Kings are 162/6. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals live score, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.