Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end! A length ball around off, pushed to covers for a quick single. 12 off the over.
14.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good shot! Mayank needs some more of these. A shortish length ball around off, Mayank Agarwal pulls this one hard and over the deep mid-wicket region for a biggie. 100 up for Punjab too!
14.4 overs (1 Run) Gabbar does well here! A good length ball around off, this is slammed towards covers, where Dhawan dives and half stops the ball. One run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, tapped to the point region for a single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on leg, Agarwal whips this one to the right of the deep square leg fielder, for a brace.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball around off, Khan looks to defend but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes to third man for a single.
Bowling change! Kagiso Rabada is back on. 2-0-13-2 from him so far.
Strategic Time Out! Delhi in complete control after this 2-wicket over. Punjab need a big flourish in the remaining overs if they are to challenge this strong Delhi batting lineup. Skipper Agarwal is going to be the key for Punjab. If Delhi can get rid of him, they can stop Punjab to a low score.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On off, the punch away only finds the cover fielder now.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, slapped away through point for a brace. Good running!
13.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to the cover region.
Shahrukh Khan is in next.
13.3 overs (0 Run) RUN OUT! Confusion, confusion, and that means that Punjab loses another wicket. Hooda is the man who has to head back and Punjab are slipping here. This is bowled shorter and on middle, Agarwal moves leg side and pushes this to the cover region. Mayank wants the single but Hooda hesitates. Hetmyer does really well to run to his right, dives, and picks up the ball. Releases the ball to Axar at the non-striker's end. Both the batters are at the non-striker's end as Patel whips the bails off, as both the batters do no have their bat inside the crease. He throws the ball to Pant, at the other end and he whips the bails off at the striker's end too. The third umpire is called to verify which batter will have to walk back and the third umpire decides that it will be Deepak Hooda who has to walk back. Two wickets in the over for Delhi.
Run out? Both the batters were almost at one end. The confusion is about who is gone now. Patel took the bails off at the non-striker's end as both the batters tried to get in. Patel gave the ball to the keeper and he took the bails off as well. Replay show Hooda is gone as he failed to make the crease at the non-striker's end.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on leg, Hooda knocks this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Deepak Hooda joins skipper Mayank Agarwal in the middle.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The leg stump goes to take a walk and Patel gets a wicket here. Malan goes back for 26, and he has not really fired as much as Punjab would have wanted. This is bowled around middle and leg, Dawid Malan goes on his knees and looks for the slog sweep. He misses though and the next thing he hears is the rattling of the stumps.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Malan pushes this through cover-point for one. 9 off the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slapped away through covers for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss again and Agarwal takes full toll of the same. This is around off, Mayank Agarwal slams this one over the bowler's head for a boundary. The 50-run stand comes up.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Moves leg side slightly and strokes this one through covers for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on leg, Agarwal gets low and pulls this one to deep square leg. Gives the strike back to Malan.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, Malan milks this to long off for one. Malan missed out there.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Nice and full around off, Malan pushes this to long off for a single. An expensive one for Delhi. 13 off it.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor ball and Malan does not miss out. He is finding some boundaries now. A short ball, but on the body. Dawid Malan just have to swivel and pulls this one to the fine leg fence.
11.4 overs (1 Run) That's a good yorker, just at the base of the off pole. Agarwal jams this one out to covers for a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A back of a length delivery around off, Dawid taps this one to point for a quick single.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There comes the release shot from Malan. He has struggled to time the ball tonight but he has timed this one with perfection. A length ball, around off, Dawid Malan nonchalantly lofts this one over the cover region for a biggie.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A length delivery, slightly back of a length maybe, and it is around off, Dawid makes room and looks to play this to the off side but he misses.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Just 2 runs from the over! Avesh continues to display his growth. A yorker on off, Mayank digs this one out to the off side, but the batters are not able to cross.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off, Dawid has pushes this to mid off for a quick single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Malan is not finding his groove here. A short ball around off, Malan pulls this one to the mid-wicket fielder.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Punches this one nicely but only finds the cover fielder.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Agarwal pulls this one over square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short and just outside off, punched to point.
