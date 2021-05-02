Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! What a shot! That was off the meat of the bat. A length ball, it is outside off. Mayank flays it through the covers and the ball reaches the fence in a flash.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full, in the slot. Gayle looks to go down town but the ball takes the inside edge and hits his pad. It rolls on the off side and they cross.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Banged short, typical fast bowler's reaction. Gayle looks to pull but misses to connect. Pant likes the bouncer and claps for the bowler.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A length ball, it is just outside off. Gayle thumps it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Agarwal punches it to backward point and takes a quick single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around middle, it is worked on the leg side for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Gayle taps it towards cover and takes one to open his account. Just 3 from the 4th. End of a sucessful over from Kagiso.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Low full toss, Gayle works it on the leg side but the ball takes the leading edge and it goes to the cover-point fielder.
Change. Avesh Khan will steam in now.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and around off, Gayle pushes it to cover-point.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rabada strikes in his first over! An excellent catch from Smith. Full and around off, Singh makes room and looks to hit it wide of mid off but he fails to time it well. The ball goes to the left of Smith who moves that side quickly and takes a fine catch. Prabhsimran's struggle has been cut short.
The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle makes his way in.
3.2 overs (1 Run) This is bowled around off, Agarwal goes back and guides this one through backward point for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, this is pushed towards point for a quick single.
Time for some fiery pace! Kagiso Rabada has been introduced into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Prabhsimran looks to hit it hard. Mistimes it to mid on and takes one.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover-point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length ball outside off, Singh looks to go big down the ground but makes no connection.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Prabhsimran frees his arms as Ishant gives him width outside off. Singh slaps it over cover and it sails over the fence.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Dropped! This can be a big, big miss! A good length ball, wide outside off, Agarwal reaches out and slices it towards third man. The ball goes towards the fielder. Avesh is the man there who fails to hold on to the chance. A single taken.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Prabhsimran pushes it to deep cover and takes one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) 6 singles in the over! The last ball is on a length and around off, Singh chops it on the off side and keeps the strike for the next over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads once again, this one is worked behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) One more single! Shortish and just outside off, pushed to deep point for a run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked towards mid-wicket for one.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Prabhsimran opens his account on the 7th ball. A length ball around off, he pokes it towards cover and takes one.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Agarwal is up and running on the first ball. A length ball around off, it is pushed towards point for a single.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Marcus Stoinis!
0.6 over (0 Run) Maiden from Ishant! What a start for Delhi. A length ball, outside off, this is slapped to covers.
0.5 over (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! A good length ball just around off, nips away slightly as Prabhsimran Singh goes back and looks to punch this one through the off side but he misses.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Singh looks to chop this one away, but the ball takes the inside edge and goes to the keeper, on the bounce.
0.2 over (0 Run) A length ball, which comes back in, Singh pushes it back to the bowler.
0.1 over (0 Run) A good way to start by Ishant! Just short of a good length, a little inward movement around off, Singh taps this one to covers.
Right then. Done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is all set to begin here. The two umpires make their way out into the middle, followed by Delhi, who are in a huddle near the ropes. Then, the openers for Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and Prabhsimran Singh come out now. Ishant Sharma will begin the proceedings for Delhi. Here we go...
Punjab (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal (C) (In place of KL Rahul), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Dawid Malan (In place of Nicholas Pooran), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar.
The captain for Punjab today, Mayank Agarwal, says that they are going to miss Rahul but it is what it is. Further adds that they will look to go out and play some good cricket and they are high on confidence. Says that he hopes that the wicket gets lower and slower and it is good to set a target and defend it. States that he is looking forward to the responsibility and they want to play some fierce cricket. Informs that he comes in for KL Rahul and Dawid Malan comes in, with Nicholas Pooran missing out.
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.
Rishabh Pant, the Delhi skipper, says that they will bowl first and they are doing good as a team and they are focusing on the process and they are trying to learn each and every day. Says that he is enjoying his captaincy. Informs that they are unchanged.
TOSS - Both the captains, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant are out in the middle. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Pant. DELHI WILL BOWL FIRST!
Breaking news - Dawid Malan has been handed his cap by Chris Gayle and he will be making his debut for Punjab today.
News - And before we get to the toss, we have some bad news for Punjab fans. Their skipper KL Rahul is set to miss this game. Punjab have released a statement which says that Rahul has been diagnosed with acute appendicitis and he will have to undergo surgery and so, he has been transferred to a hospital. We all hope that he recovers quickly and comes back stronger. Mayank Agarwal will be leading the side, in the absence of KL Rahul.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the second game of Super Sunday! The first game is still going on between Hyderabad and Rajasthan and Samson's boys are in the ascendancy, but we shift our focus to the second game of the day. This clash will be between Punjab and Delhi. Both the teams are on the back of wins and that momentum will be crucial as they face off here. Both teams have talented boys in their ranks and it will be interesting to see how these teams. Punjab needs a win, more than Delhi does, as they are in the lower half of the table but Pant will be rearing to lead his troops to two wins on the trot, and a win here will also push them to the top spot on the table. Will Delhi reach the top spot? Or will Punjab halt their charge? Stay with us as we bring you the toss and the team news in a short while.
