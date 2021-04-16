Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Richardson pushes it to the man at short mid-wikcet.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jaddu misses his line and bowls one down the leg side. Jhye looks to flick but misses.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted on middle and off, Shahrukh pushes it to the on side for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, SRK keeps it out.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Richardson turns it behind square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Jhye pushes it to cover.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Appeal but going down! Floated on the pads, Jhye looks to play but misses to get hit on the pad. There is an appeal but the umpire is not keen.
TIME OUT! What have we witnessed? WOW! If you are rubbing your eyes looking at the scorecard then you are not the only one. Punjab have been shambolic so far to say the least. They might have expected bullets to be fired at them but have taken aback by Deepak Chahar's bazooka. Chennai are steamrolling and it will take a herculean effort from Punjab to save this game. A wounded lion is more dangerous, Punjab have found that the hard way.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! Length ball outside off, Shahrukh Khan gets on top of the bounce and creams it away from sweeper cover. Deepak Chahar gives it a chase but he cnnot stop it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Bouncer outside off, Shahrukh Khan looks to pull but misses. Lucky not to edge that to the keeper.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Richardson flicks it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, Shahrukh Khan strokes it to sweeper cover for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single via a dab to third man.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot from Richardson! Gets his first boundary in the League! Over pitched on middle and leg, Richardson creams it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Who will replace Deepak Chahar? It will be Shardul Thakur!
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smoked! A rare short ball on middle, Shahrukh Khan is quick to pounce onto it. He gets on his back foot and heaves it over the cow corner fence for a biggie.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Shahrukh Khan keeps it out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Richardson turns it to the on side and gets off the mark with one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shahrukh Khan pushes it to long off for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! There is turn as well on this track. Floated on off, Shahrukh Khan looks to defend but the ball turns and bounces past the outside edge and luckily away from the stumps too.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Jaddu starts with a flatter delivery on middle, Shahrukh Khan blocks it.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fabulous bowling display from Deepak Chahar. He finishes with a maiden and with an outstanding figure of 4/13 from his 4 overs. Just unbelievable. The last ball is a length ball on off, Jhye pushes it to short cover. Chahar has done his job and probably sealed the Man of the Match award as well.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Jhye hops and blocks it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, the Aussie covers the line and defends it to the off side.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Jhye drives it off his front foot to covers.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is going to be Jhye Richardson. He was paid a lot to do the job with the ball but he now will have to do something with the bat.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and the ploy to bowl out Chahar works wonder for Chennai. What a game he has had! Mind-boggling to say the least. A genuine seam-up delivery on off, Hooda is early into his shot, He ends up chipping it straight to mid off. Faf du Plessis there is never going to drop those. He takes a simple catch and half the side is back in the dugout for Punjab. This is outrageous and abysmal batting from Punjab.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, little movement still for Chahar. Hooda defends it.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the Powerplay. A fantastic one for Chennai. Length ball around off, Hooda strikes it through point and keeps the strike. End of the Powerplay and Punjab are stuttering at 26/4 at the end of the first phase.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Cracking shot but a very good save! Slightly fuller outside off, Hooda drives it on the up to the right of short cover. The fielder there dives and saves runs for his side.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Hooda looks to drive it on the off side but places it back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on off, this time Hooda punches it down the ground away from sweeper cover for a brace.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Good length ball around off, Hooda gets on his back foor and punches it right out of the screws over cover for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Thakur starts with a good length delivery on off. Hooda defends it to the off side.
