Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Doesn't matter how they come at this stage.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Too full in length on middle, Khan clips it to deep mid-wicket and scampers back for the second run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Thakur deceives SRK with a slower one this time. Bowls it on a length and outside off, at 116 kph, Khan swishes and misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fuller in length and outside off at 138 kph, Shahrukh winds up for a big shot down the ground but it skids past the outside edge.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Shami reaches out for it and flashes his blade through the line. Ends up slicing it behind backward point for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Shahrukh throws his bat at it and rockets it over covers. Finds the deep fielder though and hence only a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Good length delivery but too wide outside off, Khan leaves it.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shami taps it to point to see off the over. 6 runs and a wicket off Bravo's first.
Mohammed Shami is the new man in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Murugan Ashwin departs and Bravo too joins the party. Gets his first wicket in his first over. Good length ball on off, Murugan Ashwin looks to hit it on the up but ends up scooping it to mid off. Faf du Plessis keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a simple catch.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, SRK flicks it to the on side for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice strike and Shahrukh continues to impress. Slower ball on off, it is in the slot though. Shahrukh Khan waits for it and hits it away from long on for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball which is full in length around off. It is on off, Shahrukh Khan pushes it to the left of the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DJ starts with a length ball on the pads. It is an off-pace delivery. Ashwin clips it behind square leg for one.
Time Out! Chennai continue to be on top here. Punjab though have managed to save some blushes thanks to their new recruit Shahrukh Khan. He has kept them in the game and has played a very good knock here. He though will need to continue and fire in the remaining overs if Punjab are to get to a fighting total. Dwayne Bravo to bowl after the break.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of the hand delivery outside off. Ashwin punches it away from short cover and keeps the strike.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball which is shorter in length. It bounces like a slow tennis ball. Ashwin leaves it alone.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off. Ashwin chops his punch to the right of Moeen at short cover.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Shahrukh Khan guides it to third man for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Shahrukh Khan is keeping that glimmer of hope alive. An attempted bouncer but the ball sits up nicely for Shahrukh Khan. He pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball wide outside off. Shahrukh punches it away from sweeper cover for two.
