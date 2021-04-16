Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, du Plessis pushes it through mid on for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Curran punches it through point for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Shami does not get the hat-trick. Full on middle, du Plessis drives it through mid on for a single.
Shami on a hat-trick. Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Sam Curran but he will be at the non striker's end.
14.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shami gets his second wicket! Short delivery outside off, Rayudu comes down the track and looks to go over covers but gets a top edge. It goes towards the fielder where Nicholas Pooran takes a comfortable catch.
Ambati Rayudu is the new man in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Raina departs to the short ball. This will not affect the outcome of the game but might see Raina being peppered with a lot of short stuff. It is close to the body. Raina looks to pull but gloves it to KL Rahul. He takes a simple catch.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Raina looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on middle, du Plessis pulls it to mid-wicket.
The umpires have taken it upstairs to check if it is the second bouncer of the over. It is a fair delivery and Punjab have reviewed it.
13.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There is no glove on it and the ball is not short enough for it to be a No Ball! Meredith bangs it short around the body on the leg side. Du Plessis looks to pull but there is some sound as it goes to the keeper. The umpires get together to check if it is the second bouncer of the over. Replay rolls and the T.V. umpire finds the ball not to be too short. Punjab then review for the catch. It shows that there is no involvement of bat or glove.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Raina flicks it through square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on leg, Raina looks to pull but gets it off the bottom part of the bat. It goes towards the keeper.
13.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery outside off, Raina looks to cut but misses it.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on leg, Raina ducks under it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer on middle, Raina does well to duck under it.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Raina punches it to the off side and keeps the strike. Just 12 needed now.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raina is off the mark in style! Flighted around off, Raina gets on his front foot and creams it through mid off for a boundary.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flat and short wide outside off. Raina looks to get there but misses.
Suresh Raina is the new man in!
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. Moeen has done his job here. Floated on middle, it is the wrong 'un again. Moeen once again looks to slog it over on the leg side This time he does not get under it and hits it straight to Shahrukh Khan at deep mid-wicket. He has had a good game and he takes a simple catch. Murugan has something to smile about.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Darted fuller and wide outside off. Moeen looks to play but misses.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Moeen is in the zone now. Murugan is guity of bowing in the slot on off. Moeen heaves it against the spin over the cow corner region for a biggie.
Change in bowling. Murugan Ashwin is back on!
11.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Moeen guides it down to third man for a run. Another 10-run over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, stopping a bit onto the batsman, du Plessis plays a mistimed shot in the air but it safely goes to long on for a run.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slower one, full and around off, du Plessis picks it early and blazes his drive past the diving wide mid off fielder for a boundary.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR OVERTHROWS! Good length ball around middle and off, du Plessis makes room and drives it to mid off. He comes out of the crease in search of a run but is sent back. The fielder misses his shy at the striker's end. KL Rahul behind the stumps gets wrong-footed and fails to back it up. A boundary results as Shami fails to stop it with his boot in the deep.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one, on a length and wide outside off, du Plessis throws his bat at it but misses.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball around off, Faf flicks it on the leg side and the big man, CHRIS GAYLE, dives to stop the ball. Jonty Rhodes, the fielding coach, is happy. He wants commitment.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous from Moeen! Ends the over in style. 10 off it and Chennai are probably looking to finish this quickly and shoot up their net run rate. Shami overpitches it on off, Moeen says thank you for the gift and creams it through extra cover for a boundary.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled and very well played as well. Yorker on middle, Moeen does well to jam it out.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! Fullish on middle and leg, Moeen drives it very nicely to the left of long on and gets a brace.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery now on top of middle. Moeen keeps it out.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! This time Moeen gets hold of it. Another short one from Shami. Moeen stays deep in his crease and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Good ball! Shami hits the deck hard and makes the ball bounce skiddily off the surface. Moeen does well to sway away from it and keeps his bat down.
