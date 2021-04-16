Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Allows the ball to spin back in and then pushes it towards cover-point. Looks for a run but Khan declines.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and outside off, Ashwin forces it across the line but once again fails to beat the diving mid-wicket fielder.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and straighter, worked behind square leg for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Once again a shot is played with the spin. This time by Murugan as he finds the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Uses the spin of Moeen and works it in the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gone the distance! SRK won't go down without a fight at Wankhede! He jumps down the track to a fuller delivery on off and smashes it all the way over mid-wicket for a biggie.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle and leg, Murugan stays back and defends it out with an angled bat. It goes wide of first slip.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Top stop, Chahar! Fullish and on middle, Ashwin flicks on the leg side and Chahar dives across to his right at mid-wicket to stop the ball.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on the pads, nudged in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Leans forward to a flighted ball and slices his drive through cover-point for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Ashwin drives it to the left of Jadeja. He dives and saves runs. He has been fantastic in the field tonight. Saying that is like saying water is wet though. He is always tremendous in the field.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, SRK taps it to cover and gets to the other end.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, SRK pulls it to fine leg on the bounce and keeps the strike.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Shahrukh Khan nudges it to short mid-wicket
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Ashwin pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shahrukh Khan strokes it to long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Ashwin runs it down behind point for one.
Murugan Ashwin is the new man in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Jhye Richardson departs as well. Cannot blame him. His job is to do the damage with the ball. Moeen gets his first wicket of the game. Short and turning in from off stump. Jhye Richardson gets on his back foot to whack it over the leg side. He misses as the ball is not as short as he thought. It goes under his bat to disturb the stumps. The 31-run stand has been broken.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Eases a fuller length ball down to long on and takes a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Jumps down the track to a flighted full ball and helps it to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Flatter and shorter on off, the Aussie is quick to go on the back foot and punches it sweetly through covers. Fetches a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) That is punched off the back foot, but not in the gap.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter arm ball on middle, Jhye pushes it out from the inner half to mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length on off, pushed back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Richardson turns it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly quick, short and flat. It is on off, Jhye pushes it back to the bowler.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Shahrukh Khan milks it to long on and gets a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Richardson glances it to mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and off, Shahrukh flicks it with the spin to mid-wicket for a run.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Moeen starts with a flighted ball on off, Shahrukh keeps it out.
