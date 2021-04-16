Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Change in bowling. Arshdeep Singh is introduced into the attack.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Innovative, tactical and super from du Plessis! Full on off, Faf premeditates it. He knows the man at deep square leg is too wide. He comes inside his stumps and paddles it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. 14 off the over and if there was any pressure building., that has been released.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, Faf keeps it out.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Richardson strays down the leg side. Faf looks to flick but the ball misses du Plessis' willow. It kisses his thigh pad and goes fine down the leg side.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Scrambled seam from Jhye Richardson. Again Faf takes charge as he comes down the track. This time he hits it to mid on off the inner half of his bat.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Du Plessis takes charge and gets the reward! Good length ball around off, Faf comes down the track and slams it away from mid offf. The fielder there is slow to react but had no chance anyway.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and jagging in a bit at pace. A good ploy to attack the stumps from Jhye. Faf defends it.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish on off, du Plessis pushes it to the right of extra cover and keeps the strike. Tidy three overs so far. No wickets but just 8 off them so far.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Another lack of timing shot from Ruturaj Gaikwad! Full and swinging in to Gaikwad. He looks to play it towards mid on but it hits the outer half of his bat and goes to the right of short extra cover for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off. Faf taps it to the on side and rotates.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Gaikwad runs it down to third man for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Inside edge but safe! Gaikwad is struggling here for timing. Fullish outside off, Gaikwad looks to drive but his feet are not moving towards the ball. It takes the inside edge and luckily for him it misses the stumps.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Gaikwad keeps it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce from a length close to off, Faf is taken by surprise and does well to block it by taking his bottom hand off the handle. Another top over!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Faf is on the back foot as he defends it to the off side.
1.4 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR... SAFE! Gaikwad tries to force the issue and nearly loses his wicket. Uses his feet to get down the track and attempts for an aerial shot against a length ball outside off. But it takes the top edge and flies towards extra cover. Falls safely in no man's land. The batsmen cross.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Jhye goes fuller this time and lands it close to off, Gaikwad gets half-forward and tries to flick but it takes the upper half of his bat and rolls to mid on.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off. It swings a tad. Gaikwad keeps it out.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Jhye starts with a length ball on the pads, Faf looks to flick but misses. It hits his thigh pad and goes to the on side. Leg bye taken.
Who will start from the other end? It will be Jhye Richardson!
0.6 over (0 Run) Appeal for LBW but turned down. Maybe too high. Rahul is not taking it upstairs either. Good length delivery pitching on off and comes back in. Gaikwad looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad. There is an appeal but the umpire is not keen. Impressive and encouraging start from Shami.
0.5 over (0 Run) Shami hits the deck hard and makes it come back in. Gaikwad taps it to point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Inside edge but safe! Full and wide outside off, Gaikwad looks to drive but with a lack of foot movement. It takes the inside edge and luckily it misses the stumps and goes to Rahul on the bounce.
0.3 over (1 Run) Faf is off the mark as well! On the pads, du Plessis tickles it to the leg side and gets a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Oh what a peach! Good length delivery pitching on off and jags back in viciously. Faf looks to defend but misses and gets hit high on the pad. That saved him probably. This should encourage Punjab bowlers.
0.1 over (1 Run) Gaikwad is off the mark straightaway but in a very nervy fashion. Shami starts with a full ball which comes back in a bit. Gaikwad pushes it to the left of mid on off the inner half and takes a quick single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.1 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 107, are 22/0. The live updates of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live score, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.