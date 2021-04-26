Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. With just one win under their belt KKR are last on the points table, while Punjab Kings are in slightly better situation having won two of their first five league games. Punjab Kings players should be high on confidence after they got the better of Mumbai Indians, beating them by nine wickets in their previous game. KKR, on the other hand, dropped down to the bottom after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their previous outing.

After their fourth straight loss of the season, the two-time champions are in desperate need of a win and they would be hoping that a change in venue will bring a change to their fortunes as well. On the other hand, a victory for Punjab Kings would help them enter the top four, displacing defending champions Mumbai Indians.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match will be played on April 26, Monday.

Which stadium will host the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match begin?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports network.

The live streaming for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (PBKS vs KKR) IPL 2021 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on ndtvsports.com

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)