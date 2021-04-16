Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bounce back after being outclassed by Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK will have their task cut out when they face an upbeat Punjab Kings on Friday. The KL Rahul-led outfit won a thriller against Rajasthan Royals to make a winning start and will be in a buoyant mood with their big guns firing with the bat. The same can't be said for CSK, who didn't have the best of times with the bat against DC. Barring a half-century from Suresh Raina and a late cameo from Sam Curran, the other CSK stars didn't really set the stage alight, this despite a few of them getting starts. That will be something MS Dhoni and the team management will look rectify in the match against Punjab Kings.

Here are the players that could get the job done for Chennai Super Kings:

MOEEN ALI

The England all-rounder was picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auction earlier this year, and made a decent start to life in the yellow of CSK. He looked in fine touch, scoring 36 off 24 balls, which included four fours and two sixes. But his blossoming innings came to a premature end with Ravichandran sending him back to the pavilion.

With the ball, though, Moeen disappointed, giving away 33 runs off 3 overs and going wicketless. Moeen has the ability to make a big impact with both the ball and bat and CSK will hoping that comes sooner rather than later.

SURESH RAINA

How much CSK missed the left-hander in the UAE during IPL 2020 was quite evident when he returned to the fold against DC on April 10. The left-hander hit the ground running and scored a fluent 54 off 36 balls with four maximums and three fours to his name.

Raina has been one of the most consistent performers across all seasons in the IPL and his absence last year had quite an effect on the team's batting performance. With Raina starting well, CSK will hope others can provide him some support.

DEEPAK CHAHAR

CSK lack a bit of firepower that some of the other teams possess in the bowling department but in the form of Deepak Chahar, they have a fine exponent of swing in their midst. On Thursday night, in the match between RR and DC, also in Mumbai, Chris Woakes got the ball to talk in the air and posed a lot of questions to the Rajasthan batsmen in the initial few overs.

CSK will be hoping something similar from Chahar and look to him to provide the early breakthroughs. If the right-hand pacer can get his radar right, and with his ability to swing the ball both ways, he surely could cause some problems for the PBKS batsmen.