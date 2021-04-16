As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, it will be MS Dhoni's 200th appearance in the famed yellow jersey of the Chennai-based outfit. Dhoni was picked by CSK ahead of the inaugural edition way back in 2008 and he has been there for all but two seasons 2016 and 2017 -- when the franchise was banned for two years. Former CSK all-rounder Shane Watson took to Twitter and congratulated Dhoni on achieving this milestone. Describing Dhoni as the heartbeat of CSK, Watson also sent his good wishes for the Punjab Kings match.

"Best of luck tonight @mahi7781 for your 200th match for @chennaiipl . You are the heartbeat of the team and one of the greatest leaders in the game," tweeted Watson as he shared a picture of him and Dhoni, holding the IPL trophy.

Best of luck tonight MS for your 200th match for @ChennaiIPL . You are the heartbeat of the team and one of the greatest leaders in the game. pic.twitter.com/bNFdVsRQ0G — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) April 16, 2021

Out of his 200 appearances in CSK colours, 176 have come in the IPL spread across 12 editions, while the rest have come in the now defunct Champions League.

Dhoni has played more IPL matches than any other player, with 206 appearances. He is closely followed by Rohit Sharma (202), Dinesh Karthik (198), fellow CSK batsman Suresh Raina (195) and Virat Kohli (194).

Of his 206 IPL appearances, the former India skipper represented now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant during 2016 and 2017 editions, playing 30 IPL matches in the two seasons he spent there.

Not just by number of matches, Dhoni is also one of the top run-getters in the IPL history with 4,632 runs at a healthy average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 136.67. Known for his big-hitting, Dhoni has hit 313 fours and 216 sixes in the IPL so far.