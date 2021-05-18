Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Australia pacer Pat Cummins shared his second vlog, which includes clips from his training inside his hotel room during quarantine upon arrival from Australia for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on his official social media handles. The vlog also showcased bonding moments with his KKR teammates and outdoor training sessions. Cummins tweeted, "We're in Chennai for Vlog#2 of the 2021 IPL season. Unboxing of the 2021 @kkriders cricket gear, a volleyball game with the boys and a haircut I didn't end up regretting."

Unboxing of the 2021 @kkriders cricket gear, a volleyball game with the boys and a haircut I didn't end up regretting: https://t.co/exofE9R6Cj — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 18, 2021

The video highlights Cummins' innovative training methods during his quarantine, where he is seen walking for long durations inside his hotel room, checking out his KKR practice gear and equipment.

Few days earlier, Cummins shared his first vlog which highlighted his journey from Australia to Chennai for IPL 2021.

In IPL 2021, Cummins took nine wickets and scored 93 runs down the order for KKR, who ended up with only two wins out of their seven matches that were played in this year's tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council indefinitely postponed the 14th edition of the IPL after several players, support staff and ground staff members tested positive inside the bio-bubble.

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capital's (DC) Amit Mishra were the players that returned positive COVID-19 tests.