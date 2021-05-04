Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2021: One SunRisers Hyderabad And A Delhi Capitals Player Test Positive For COVID-19; Today's SRH vs MI Match Called Off, To Be Rescheduled
IPL 2021: One Sunrisers Hyderabad player tested positive for COVID-19 and the whole SRH squad has been put in isolation. One Delhi Capitals player has also tested positive.
IPL 2021: One SunRisers Hyderabad player has tested positive for COVID-19.© BCCI/IPL
SunRisers Hyderabad squad is in isolation after a player tested positive for COVID-19. SRH's match against Mumbai Indians scheduled to be played on Tuesday is unlikely. One player from Delhi Capitals has also tested positive for the virus.
More to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2021, IPL Points Table , IPL Schedule 2021 , live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.