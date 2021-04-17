Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Warner's joining the six-hitting party now! A short ball, it is on middle, Warner swivels and nails the pull over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Rohit wears a dejected looks on his face.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball angled in, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off and middle, pushed to third man for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, punched to cover for nothing.
Strategic Time-Out! A solid Powerplay for Hyderabad! They started off slowly in the first two overs but once Jonny Bairstow got going, runs came freely. The ball is now a little old and this period of play has been tricky on this wicket. Hyderabad would look to continue scoring like this whereas Mumbai needs wickets. Adam Milne is back into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Bumrah misses his yorker and bowls a full toss. Bairstow ends up pushing it to covers.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length and around off. Bairstow taps it to short third man.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Back of a length, outside off. Warner punches it to mid off and takes a quick single. There is a throw at the bowler's end but it doesn't hit the stumps.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Warner pushes it to point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Warner defends it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Lands in no man's land! Slower length ball, outside off. Bairstow checks his shot and the ball goes high in the air towards mid on region. Mid-wicket runs for it, long on runs for it, mid off runs for it but no one gets there. They take a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 6.5 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 151, are 66/0. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.