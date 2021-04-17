Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length and outside off. Krunal taps it to short third man for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. This is punched to sweeper cover for one.
Elder Pandya replaces Hardik in the middle now.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Now Virat Singh takes a very good catch! Slower ball, full and on off. Pandya looks to go over covers but gets the leading edge. The man from covers runs behind and Virat Singh comes in from sweeper cover. The calling is good and Virat Singh takes a good catch diving forward.
18.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This was a sitter and it should have taken! Length ball, on the off stump line. Pollard drags it across the line but straight to Vijay Shankar at deep mid-wicket. He makes a mess of it. A single is taken.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length on middle and leg. Pollard is through the pull short early and misses.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky and Mumbai gets valuable runs! Length ball, outside off. Pollard throws the kitchen sink at it and gets the thick outside edge. The ball flies wide of the diving keeper and goes to the third man fence.
Who will bowl the penultimate over of the innings? Khaleel Ahmed it is. 3-0-17-0 from him so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on the stumps. Pollard gets the inner half of the bat towards long on for one. They are struggling to score freely here.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Almost a run out at the bowler's end! Full ball, outside off. This is drilled wide of long off. Once again Warner gets there quickly but the batters want a second. Warner throws it at the bowler's end but Bhuvneshwar Kumar fails to gather it. Would have been close if he had gathered that one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Perfect yorker, on off. Hardik taps it to the off side. Just as single and Hyderabad won't mind that.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, around off. This is drilled wide of long off, but Warner gets there in time and keeps it to a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky runs but Mumbai won't mind that! Slower length ball, it lands outside off and takes off. Pandya gets the outside edge as he looks to drive and the ball goes past short third man and to the ropes.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, wide outside off. Pollard comes down the track and taps it to sweeper cover for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball to end another successful over! Flatter ball, lands outside off and turns back in. Hardik is hit on the pads. The ball lobs up in the air and lands behind Jonny Bairstow.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on. 2-0-17-0 are his numbers so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, lands on middle and turns down the leg side. Wided.
Who is in next? Hardik Pandya is in now.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Great take by Jonny Bairstow and Mumbai slide further! This a flatter ball and sliding down the leg stumps. Kishan goes for the pull but gets the glove and the ball goes behind the stumps. Jonny Bairstow was moving to his right and takes a very good catch.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Fuller ball, outside off. Kishan goes for the booming drive and misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on the pads. Pollard whips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the middle stumps and it turns back in. Pollard is beaten and gets hit on the pads.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to finish off his 4 overs now.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THAT IS MASSIVE! Short ball outside off. Pollard rocks back and smokes it in the top tier of long on. 105 metres and that is the biggest of the season so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye to end! Tight spell from Rashid. He floats this one on middle and leg, Pollard looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball hits the pad and rolls to fine leg. A leg bye taken. 4-0-22-0 from Rashid.
15.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rashid slips this one down the leg side. Pollard looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Big appeal for LBW but that looked to be going down. No review from Hyderabad. Darted on the pads, Pollard looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. A big appeal but turned down.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Googly this time, lands it on a length outside off. Kishan taps it wide of covers and takes one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. Kishan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, outside off. Kishan pulls it wide of long but Warner gets there in time. Two runs taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on the pads. Pollard looks to pull it but gets the inside edge on his pads. The ball rolls to the leg side and they take one.
