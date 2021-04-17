Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Here's Abdul Samad!
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It's been taken this time and Rahul Chahar is turning the match on its head! Full ball, on the pads. Abhishek Sharma ends up hitting it to the right of Adam Milne at deep square leg. Milne runs to his right and takes it.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! Tossed up, on the stumps. Abhishek Sharma goes for the sweep but gets the top edge. The ball goes over short fine leg, Rohit Sharma runs back and chases it and gets his hands to it but drops it in the end.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Abhishek Sharma tucks it to short fine leg.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on the stumps. Sharma is beaten and gets hit on the pads.
Who is in next? Abhishek Sharma is the new man in.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Something had to happen but unfortunately, it hasn't gone the way Hyderabad would have wanted! Short and wide outside off, on any other day this would have been crunched through the off side, but here, this has gone straight to Suryakumar Yadav at long off. 49 needed in 35 now.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the over and pressure must be building on Hyderabad! Virat Singh runs this length ball down to third man for one. The required run rate has gone over 8 now.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off. Drilled away to sweeper cover for one.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower short ball, outside off. Shankar misses his pull and is hit on the body. The ball goes past the diving keeper towards the third man fence. The fielder runs around and cuts it off. The batters take a couple.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Virat taps it past point for one. Mumbai won't mind this at all.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Shankar looks to drive but gets the thick inside edge towards deep square leg for just a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker, right at the base of the stumps. All that Shankar can do is push it to short mid-wicket.
Bowling change! Adam Milne gets to bowl again. He has been expensive in his 2 overs.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the over now! Short ball, down the leg side. Shankar laps it down to fine leg for one. 55 needed from 42 now.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A touch shorter this time, around off. Shankar pushes it to covers for nothing.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Googly this time, lands on off and turns away. Virat Singh runs it to short third man for a quick single. The bails are taken off at the keeper's end but the batter is back in.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Shankar punches it to long off for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Shankar does well to defend it.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Virat Singh gets the inside edge down to short fine leg and takes a run.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end another tight over from Pollard and a successful one for Mumbai.
11.5 overs (1 Run) One more single! Good length and on the pads, it is tucked through square leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball, Shankar works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
Hyderabad under the pump now! Here's Vijay Shankar. What can he do with the bat?
11.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Brilliant effort by and Hyderabad lose their skipper! Slower ball, outside off. Virat taps it to the off side and Warner wants a quick single. But Hardik Pandya runs in at inflicts a direct hit at the striker's end. Third Umpire is called but Warner knows that he is short. The replay shows the same. 61 needed from 51 now.
Direct hit! Pandya is the man. He is celebrating. And Warner is walking. Third umpire has been called for. Replays confirm why Warner didn't wait.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not where he intended but that still counts as a boundary! Length ball, around off. Virat Singh comes down the track and pulls at it but gets the top edge over the keeper's head.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling in the pads. Warner tucks it towards square leg for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have been close for Warner! Loopy ball, on off and it turns back in. Warner is stuck on the pads and the ball rolls towards point. The batters run for a quick single and the fielder collects the ball and throws it at the bowler's end but misses.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) A touch shorter this time, on the pads. Warner tucks it wide of deep square leg and runs hard for the second.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, but on the pads. This is swept away to fine leg for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Lands it on off and gets it to turn back in. Virat does well to defend it.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, outside off. Warner runs it to backward point and takes one.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! That was crunched! In the arc and out of the park! Tossed up, in the slot and Warner sweeps it way into the deep mid-wicket stand.
