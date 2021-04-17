Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
2.3 overs (6 Runs) Six!
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Back of a length, but the same line. Jonny Bairstow pulls it past deep square leg and picks up a boundary.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Enough of singles says Jonny Bairstow! Length ball, on the pads. This is whipped away to the deep square leg fence.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish a tight over! Full and wide outside off. Warner digs it out to the off side.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the stumps. Bairstow pushes it to mid on and takes a quick single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A god length ball around middle, it is the slower one. Warner taps it towards the off side and takes one. Bumrah trying to get to the ball almost got in a tangle with Bairstow.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent yorker! It is on middle, Warner plays it towards mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Bairstow is underway! A length ball on middle, Jonny flicks it down to deep square leg for one.
Has Bumrah struck on the first ball? The umpire doesn't think so but Mumbai are confident. They have gone for the review. Let's see the replay. Looks like there is no bat. Yes. Ultra Edge confirms the same. Mumbai lose the review very early in the game.
1.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! There was no bat on that one and Bairstow is safe! An absolute beauty from Bumrah! Lands it on a length on off and gets it to jab back in. Bairstow misses it and de Kock dives to his left and takes a stunner. Bumrah and de Kock think they have got him and decide to review. The replays roll in, at first it looks like it has only hit the back pad. Ultra Edge confirms the same and the umpire now checks for LBW, it is going over the stumps. Mumbai lose the review.
Who will partner Boult from the other end? Here's Jasprit Bumrah with the ball.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Warner punches it to covers and sets off for a quick run. That should have been it, but there is an overthrow at the striker's end and they get overthrows.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of the length, but absolutely no room for Warner. He defends it back to the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length delivery, on the stumps. Warner is solid in his defence.
0.3 over (0 Run) Touch fuller, outside off. Warner lets this go.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. This is thrashed to covers.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, on the stumps. The ball nips away and Warner is stuck in the crease while looking to defend. He is hit on the pads. A subdued appeal but not given.
