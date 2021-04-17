Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh (In for Wriddhiman Saha), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma (In for Shahbaz Nadeem), Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (In for Jason Holder), Khaleel Ahmed (In for T Natarajan).
Hyderabad skipper, David Warner, says that he is not sure what he would've done had he won the toss. Tells that all 4 wickets look the same. Tells that they know what they need to do. Informs that they have made 4 changes in this game.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne(In for Marco Jansen), Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that the wicket is very hard to predict and will only get to know once the game gets going. Adds that the wicket looks a bit sluggish. Says that they have played two games and here and it is important to back your skills in the game. Informs that Adam Milne comes in for Marco Jansen.
Toss - Both the skippers, Rohit Sharma for Mumbai and David Warner for Hyderabad are out in the center for the flip of the coin. Up it goes and it lands in Rohit's favor. Mumbai will BAT FIRST!
Pitch report - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is in for the pitch report alongside Matthew Hayden. Hayden says that this wicket was used during the first game of the tournament. Hayden feels that scoring is easier in the first 10 overs on this wicket. Feels spin will be a significant factor again. Laxman feels that the ball will turn more in the second innings. Hayden adds that it is a conundrum for captains to decide what to do after winning the toss.
Welcome to our coverage of this exciting encounter between Mumbai and Hyderabad in Chennai! Mumbai are coming off of a thrilling win against Kolkata and would look to continue that form. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost both their games and will look to get on the board when the match ends today. Who will come out on the top? Your guess is as good as ours! Stay tuned for toss and more updates...
