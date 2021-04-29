Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Dube pushes it off his front foot to point. Rajasthan are 91/2 at the halfway mark!
Who will walk at number 4? Miller or Dube? It will be Shivam Dube!
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft dismissal! Chahar roars in delight. Hit him for a six and he will get the revenge immediately. Did that with Jos and now Yashasvi has also fallen. Floated ball, landing full and around leg, Yashasvi tries to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat a shade early. It pops out off the leading edge and Rahul accepts the return catch gleefully. An entertaining knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal is over and now Rajasthan have both their openers in the hut.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on off, it's flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jaiswal shows his range there! Floated and full ball on middle, turning away after landing, Yashasvi takes his front leg out of the way and smokes it against the spin over mid-wicket. High and handsome.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy full ball around off, Samson eases it down to long off and takes a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, punched to deep cover for one.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Started the over with a boundary and ends it the same way. So much similarity that it was also not from the middle of the bat. Shorter delivery and on middle, Samson hangs back to pull and it speeds off the inner half to bisect the two fielders in the deep on the leg side. A boundary at square leg results.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on leg, Jaiswal clips it to deep mid-wicket to rotate the strike.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on middle and leg, Samson moves back turns it through square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A loopy full ball around leg, Jaiswal flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter one on middle, it's helped towards short fine leg for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but still enough! Floated and full around middle, Sanju advances down the track for a big heave-ho, connects it from the inner half of his bat and it flies over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Krunal Pandya is into the action today for the first time.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A delivery around leg, tucked behind square leg for a run. Eventful over, 13 runs and a wicket from it.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! Flatter delivery, short and wide outside off, Samson could not have asked for better delivery to open his account. He just rocks back and whacks it to the deep extra cover boundary.
Skipper, Sanju Samson walks out at number 3. Good time for the skipper to come out as they are off to a start, unlike the previous games. Will it be boom or bust for the skipper today?
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! Rahul Chahar has his revenge immediately. A lovely delivery from the leg spinner. Once again he possibly sensed the charge from the batsman. Slows it up in the air and lands it around middle, Buttler wears his skates to reach the pitch of the ball but fails to do so. Still, the Englishman goes on with his shot, swings his blade across the line but the ball lands, grips and spins past his bat. Quinton de Kock calmly takes the bails off. The square leg umpire still wants to check whether it was collected in front of the wickets or not but it's all good. Dangerous Buttler is gone.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttler has nailed it. Chahar drags his length short and around leg, Buttler goes deep inside the crease and pulls it disdainfully over square leg. Jos is in the six-hitting mood. Ominous signs for Mumbai!
7.2 overs (1 Run) With the spin goes Jaiswal. Flighted and full around off, it's swept to deep square leg for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A flighted delivery around leg as Chahar senses the charge from Buttler, it's worked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Change. Finally, it's the leggie time. Mumbai's key man this season with the ball, Rahul Chahar is into the action now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Buttler flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a run. A good comeback by the offie after going for a biggie on the second ball.
6.6 overs (1 Run) This time it's a WIDE! It's the action replay of the last delivery but this time the ball is bowled outside the guidelines. Buttler leaves again.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Smartly bowled! Jayant sees Buttler is making room by moving to the leg side and he bowls it wide outside off. Jos leaves.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle and leg, the left-hander punches it to long on for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Jayant bowls a fuller ball on the pads now. Buttler flicks it through square leg for one.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Buttler has found his groove now! Short around off, Buttler goes on his back foot and hits it over the cow corner region for another maximum.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jaiswal glances it to square leg for one.
Time-Out! A very good Powerplay for Rajasthan. Not something they have had so far this season. They have piled on decent runs in the first phase and more importantly have managed to come out unscathed for the first time this season. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well to see off Boul and Bumrah's initial spells. They are now looking set. It will be important for them to make the most of it now. Mumbai have not been very successful so far in the Powerplay with the ball this season and that trend has continued today as well. Rohit will hope that the bowlers can do the damage now in the middle phase.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball on off, Jaiswal taps it down to third man and takes a run. 47/0 in the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good hit and towards the big side of the ground as well. This is now the best Powerplay for them by some distance. NCN digs in a short ball around middle, Yashasvi rides the bounce and pulls it massively over square leg.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and strong shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal! Reminds of Sourav Ganguly! A length delivery is served in the line of the stumps, Jaiswal moves back to create room and hammers it over extra cover.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and on off, Buttler hangs back to heave it over mid-wicket but ends up dragging it off the inner half to deep square leg. A single to rotate the strike.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Yashasvi Jaiswal glances it to square leg for a single. This is now the highest opening stand for Rajasthan this season.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Coulter-Nile begins with a full ball on middle and leg, drifting down, Buttler fails to flick and it goes off his pads to fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 92/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.