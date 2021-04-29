Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pollard wil put the finishing touches in this game! Mumbai are back to winning ways! On the pads, Pollard clips it through fine leg. There is no one in the deep. Convinving win for Mumbai. MUMBAI WIN BY 7 WICKETS!
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, de Kock hits it to long on off the lower half for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valiant chase from Tewatia but to no avail. Full around off, de Kock hits it over extra cover. Tewatia runs from long off and puts a dive but to no avail.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 9 needed off the last two overs now. Length ball around off, de Kock knocks it to cover and keeps the strike.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery around off, Pollard runs it down to third man for a single. Just 10 needed now.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball outside off. Pollard slaps it to cover.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This sums up Rajasthan's day! Bouncer on middle, Pollard looks to duck under it. It hits his helmet and goes fine down the leg side for a boundary.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from Pollard! Low full toss, almost a yorker. Nothing wrong with the delivery. Pollard is just too good. He goes deep in his crease and wrists it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How easily has Pollard done that? Shorter around off, Pollard smacks it over covers with the minimum of fuss for a biggie.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 25 needed off the last 3 overs. The last ball is full on middle, Pollard milks it past Mustafizur for a single at long on.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball at pace around off. Pollard looks to play but misses. He comes out of his crease to defend. Samson has a shy at the keeper's end but misses.
Kieron Pollard arrives in the middle.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! The Fizz strikes and has the last laugh. It has been a strong comeback from Mustafizur in this over after being hit for a six. A very full ball and this time it is pace on from Mustafizur Rahman. Krunal swings but misses and the ball sneaks under the bat to disturb the stumps. 26 needed in 20, are Rajasthan still in this or is it too little too late?
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball bowled into the surface. Krunal looks to smack it through the leg side but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Krunal blocks it.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) IN THE AIR AND SIX! Full ball around the pads, Krunal swings hard at it. It goes high in the air and gets just over the ropes for a biggie at deep mid-wicket.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A 137. kph full delivery on middle, Krunal bunts it down in front of mid off and steals a quick run. 9 from the over, 32 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on off, de Kock drives it to deep cover for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Morris goes short and delivers it outside off, Krunal pulls it down to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and on middle, de Kock flicks it to deep square leg and takes a run. 35 needed off 27 balls.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full in length and outside off, Pandya lofts his drive over covers for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Again it's a good start to the over for Mumbai. A low dipping full toss outside leg, Pandya does well to get bat on ball and places it superbly behind square leg for a boundary. The 50-run stand comes up!
