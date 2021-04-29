Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
So 172 is what Mumbai need to get back to winnings ways and start their Delhi leg on a positive note. Rajasthan will need to be at their best with the ball if they are to defend this total on a batting track against this formidable Mumbai side. An exciting chase is coming up.
Jos Buttler is up for a quick chat! Says that it's not a bad score but they were hoping for a minimum of 180 after the start they got. Feels it's still a very competitive score. Shares that he has managed to stay in a little longer which was nice. Credits Mumbai for bowling so well at the backend. Regarding the pitch, Jos informs that it has low bounce and skiddier too. Tells that there is plenty of opportunities for them to defend this score. He calls Boult and Bumrah world-class bowlers and Jos is glad to see them off. States that batting first you have to assess the conditions and they tried to get through those initial overs. Further says that if they execute their plans well and field well, they will win the game.
Excellent bowling display from Mumbai. They will be very pleased with the way they pulled things back in the second half of the innings. Just 45 runs in the final 5 overs. Bumrah was the star with the ball as he finished with 1/15 from his 4. Rahul Chahar continued to enhance his reputation as he finished with 2/33. Boult, Jayant Yadav, and Krunal were expensive. Nathan Coulter-Nile finished well though. Overall a fantastic bowling display from the defending champions as they looked like their usual terrifying self.
After being put in to bat, Rajasthan got off to a good start as both the openers looked very good out in the middle. At 91/2, around the halfway mark, Rajasthan would have looked at a total in excess of 180. Shivam Dube struggled to get going after the departure of Jaiswal and his slowish knock has seen Rajasthan stutter their way to 171. A total which was not at all competitive last evening.
What a brilliant comeback from Mumbai! They were under the pump in the first 10 overs but have pulled things back brilliantly. Just 80 runs in the final 10 overs. Rajasthan's struggle in the middle overs might prove to be too costly for them as on a batting paradise, they have mustered 20 runs less than what they were looking at at the halfway stage.
19.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! RAJASTHAN END ON 171/4! A low full toss around leg, Miller steps towards the leg side and drills it down the ground for a boundary. No chance for long off.
19.5 overs (1 Run) BOWLED OFF A FREE HIT! A dipping low full toss outside off, Parag tries to dig it out but it takes the bottom edge and collides with the stumps behind. They cross for a run. What an eventful over this has been! Miller is finally on strike.
19.5 overs (1 Run) NO BALL CALLED! It has probably landed off the pitch. Coulter-Nile misses his mark and lets out a wild delivery, way wide outside off. Free Hit coming up...
19.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! The fielder never looked settled underneath it. Fullish and outside off, Riyan slices his attempted aerial shot over the off side and it flies towards extra cover. Rohit Sharma runs back but never looked like catching it. Two taken.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Two dots now! Full again, around off, Riyan tries heaving but it takes the inside edge and deflects behind to the keeper off the pads. Miller has a word with his partner.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Parag tries to be innovative but it didn't come off. Fuller in length again, outside off, Riyan shuffles across the stumps for a big paddle shot but fails to connect.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) LUCKY FOUR! They all count. Fuller in length and outside off, Parag throws his bat at it and it goes off the inside edge, past the stumps and the keeper, for a boundary at fine leg.
Will it be Nathan Coulter-Nile to bowl the final over? Yes. No surprises here.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, Parag forces it down to long on for a run. Bumrah ends his spell, 4-0-15-1, what a bowler!
Who will it be? Morris or Tewatia? Neither, it will be Riyan Parag!
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Bumrah tries to spear in a yorker on middle but it turns out to be a full toss, Dube is deep inside the crease, not expecting a friendly delivery. He tries to swing it over the leg side but is late into it. Ends up chipping a return catch to the bowler and Bumrah makes no mistake. An uncharacteristic knock by Dube is over.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Miller drives it through cover-point for a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A near yorker around leg, this time Shivam keeps it out towards mid on and takes a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! Bumrah sends in a perfect yorker on leg, Dube can't do much and just digs it out back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Miller flicks it firmly to deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dube finally middles one shot and sends it packing. Boult tries to serve a yorker on middle but it turns out to be a fuller length in the hitting zone, Dube clears his front leg and launches it over mid-wicket. Spoils a very good over from the Kiwi.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, Miller flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
Who will walk out to bat? It will be David Miller!
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED UP! That's a top delivery by Trent Boult. He spears in a 140.7 kph yorker, landing on middle, Samson hangs on the back foot to whip it on the leg side but misses to find his stumps shattered. A timely breakthrough for Mumbai as Sanju can prove to be dangerous in the end overs.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Once again Dube has not middled his attempted heave shot. Drags a fuller length to deep square leg for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Sharp delivery this time, fuller and around leg, Samson tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It ricochets to covers and they cross.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, full and on off, Dube stands back to hammer it over the leg side but it takes the inner half and goes to deep mid-wicket for only a run. Shivam is struggling.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Is that dropped? A low full toss on off, Dube tries to heave it across the line over the leg side but gets it away off the outside edge. Boult makes the stop at short third man and they cross. Not sure whether that carried. Top over by Bumrah, only 5 from it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off, stroked to deep cover for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Bumrah once again targets the pad of Dube and delivers a very full ball around leg, Shivam fails to keep it out. It deflects off his pads to square leg and they take a leg bye.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Samson guides it to short third man and takes one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run. The 50-run stand is up.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Bumrah begins with a dot. Spears in a fuller length ball on middle and leg, Shivam is beaten for pace as he fails to flick it on the leg side.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Lands it on a fuller length around leg, Sanju heaves it off the inner half and it races in front of square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple of runs. 14 from the 16th over. Rajasthan have started the death stage well.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Boult nails his yorker this time, around middle and leg, Dube digs it out back past the bowler to long on for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss on middle, Samson digs it out and lifts it over mid-wicket for a single. 11 off the over so far.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) STREAKY FOUR! Samson has been flying. A length ball angling away from the batsman, Samson camps back to crack it through the line but it takes the bottom edge and runs wide of short third man. Doesn't look intentional.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily put away! Boult goes searching for a yorker but ends up serving a low full toss on middle, Samson clears his front leg and hammers it down the ground for a boundary at long on.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts his new spell with a fuller length ball close to off, Samson squeezes it out square of the wicket on the off side and picks up a couple.
