Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Change in bowling. Rahul Tewatia replaces Shivam Dube!
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timing and placement, wow! Fuller in length and outside off, Krunal times his drive sweetly and places it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. Glorious. 66 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, Quinton eases it down to long on and takes a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Shot and well stopped as well. Back of a length delivery outside off, de Kock packs a punch past the cover fielder inside the ring. Parag does well in the deep to pull it back and saves two runs for his team. 100 up for Mumbai!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Krunal punches it through extra cover and rotates the strike.
11.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DE KOCK! His 15th in the League and he will be mighty relieved after having a tough time in Chennai. Gets there by nudging a full ball towards square leg for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten all ends up! A length delivery outside off, de Kock tries to drive without taking his front foot forward and misses.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) A touch short in length and outside off, Krunal cracks it off his back foot and it races through point. Tewatia, in the deep, puts in a dive and saves a few runs for his team. The third umpire finds it to be a clean stop.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fractionally short and on off, angling away, Pandya tries to punch it through the off side but it takes the inside half and rolls off his pads to the bowler.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Dube alters his length and goes very full on leg, Krunal clips it behind square leg and collects a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! A short ball on off, Pandya leaves it as it's too much over his head.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Quinton punches it to deep cover for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss outside off, Quinton shuffles across the stumps for the paddle scoop but gets an inside edge and clips his right leg before evading Sanju Samson to the fence behind.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and outside off, de Kock tries to beat the point fielder with his late square cut but finds the fielder instead.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 12.1 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 172, are 107/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.