14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Samson hits it to the on side but again no timing. Just a run. This partnership has struggled to get a move on.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! On the wrong side of the tramline outside off, Samson leaves it alone.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Dube hits it to long on, on a bounce to the fielder, without much timing. Another run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Samson stretches and hits it to long on for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Dube churns a single at mid off.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flat and too wide outside off. Dube leaves it alone.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dube needs more of these now. Short on middle, Dube gets on his back foot and smokes it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Darted fuller on middle, Samson nudges it to long on for one.
Time-Out! Mumbai were under the pump but the wicket of Jaiswal has put the brakes on the scoring. Dube is struggling out in the middle and his 15 off 17 balls has distorted the tempo Rajasthan were going at. Rajasthan have power-hitters to come but getting Boult and Bumrah away will be a tough task in the end overs. Jayant Yadav to bowl after the break...
13.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one which spins away from Dube. He looks to play but misses.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Samson goes for the big slog across the line. He mistimes it to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly flatter on off, Dube knocks it down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery, outside off and spinning away, Dube stays back and lets it be.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Samson flicks it to the on side for a run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Darted fuller on the pads, Dube glances it to square leg for one.
Rahul Chahar to bowl out.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball to end the over. Dube pulls it but not with authority. It goes to the man at deep mid-wicket on a bounce. Shivam takes a single and keeps the strike.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around the body. Samson clips it to the right of fine leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) NCN pulls his length back now and keeps it around off. Dube taps it to the off side for one.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Full ball around off, Dube does not move much as he thwarts it through extra cover for a boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A slower bouncer. Samson takes his eyes off the ball and pulls it uppishly but away from fine leg for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR AND JUST SHORT! It looked Boult had taken it but the Kiwi was quick to say it bounced in front of him. Shortish ball on off, Dube pulls it awkwardly to the left of long on. Boult almost gets there but misjudges it. He dives to his left but the ball bounces just in front of him. He says he has not caught it and his honesty will surely give his side some Fairplay points.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Dube knocks it to long off and keeps the strike. 8 off the over, Mumbai will take that.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Samson pushes it to long off for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Slower and given a lot more air on middle. Samson blocks it.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Dube tucks it to the leg side for one.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Dube. He was going very slow and slowing the tempo. This should get him going. Floated on off, Dube hits it across between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Samson punches it through point for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Fantastic comeback from the Australian. Just a run off this over. The last ball is also on the stumps and Dube blocks it.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Dube pushes it to mid off.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Dube struggles to get it past the fielder.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Dube punches it to cover.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on top of middle. Dube taps it to point.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Samson milks it to long on for one.
