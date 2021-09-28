Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, dipping on the batter and on middle and leg. Pandya punches it to long on for a run.
Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mohammed Shami has the last laugh! The bowling change works and the dangerman Quinton de Kock is a goner. Shami hits the length hard and bowls it around the off stump, angling across the left-hander. De Kock goes for the pull again but it's not that short. De Kock ends up getting an inside edge and the ball goes on to hit the off stump. Could this be another turning point in this match?
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The pressure is released yet again with the boundary. Short of a length and de Kock gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to wide long on for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Another single, just keeping the scoreboard ticking. Outside off and this is cut away through cover-point.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good shot for one. Good-length ball, around off. Quinton de Kock stands tall and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off. Saurabh Tiwary pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai have steadied the ship after a fabulous over from Ravi Bishnoi. They don't have to do anything fancy and just pick ones and twos. While, Punjab need to take wickets and pile up the pressure. Also, Mohammed Shami is back into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, on middle. Tiwary pushes it down to long on for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and patted back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Fired in, outside off and nudged fine. The ball goes past short third man and Chris Gayle cuts it off, keeping it to a couple of runs.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Tiwary goes high and handsome! Tossed up delivery, Saurabh Tiwary steps out of the crease and gets to the pitch of the ball before smashing it way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, around off. De Kock flicks it off the back foot on the leg side and picks up a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is on middle and wristed away to long on for a single.
Harpreet Brar is into the attack.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valiant effort but Quinton de Kock gets the boundary in the end. Flighted ball, outside off and de Kock lifts it high and wide of long off. The fielder runs from long on and puts in the desperate dive for the catch but can't get to it. The ball trickles into the fence.
7.5 overs (0 Run) de Kock looks to reverse again but can't get it past the fielder. On off and hit straight to short third man.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This is pushed outside off, Tiwary cuts it to deep point for another one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked to wide long on for a single by de Kock.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Fired in full, around off. De Kock looks to reverse paddle but doesn't connect.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is nudged behind square on the leg side for a couple.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, de Kock rocks back and mistimes his chip down to long on for another one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Sliding on the pads and flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in full on middle. Defended out by Tiwary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, de Kock works it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Review time! A run out appeal has been taken upstairs. Saurabh Tiwary has made his ground in time. Not Out it is.
6.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A slight mix up but no harm done. Flatter ball, flicked towards square leg for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end. The third umpire has a quick look and shows the batter was well in.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on middle, Tiwary keeps it out. Mumbai are at 30/2 at the end of the Powerplay, 106 more needed in 84 balls!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Around his body, on a length, nicely clipped away to the fine leg fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Tiwary blocks it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, pushed to covers.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off, pushed to the right of Ravi Bishnoi at mid off, who moves that side, dives and stops the ball. One run.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, hit to the mid on fielder.
