Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Hooda knocks it to point.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Again goes for the pull but this time finds the mid-wicket fielder.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on off. Hooda stands tall and tries to pull but mistimes it back on the deck.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, drilled down to long on for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Markram hits it back to the bowler.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is back into the attack.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Markram looking in good touch here. A length ball, on off. Aiden Markram drives it through covers for a boundary.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Very full, on off. Hooda drives it to the right of deep covers for a brace. Tidy first over from Chahar, just 7 runs of it.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Aiden Markram stays back and punches it to deep covers for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Aiden Markram drives it to point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Now rocks back and taps it late on the off side. No run.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up, full ball, outside off. Aiden Markram leans and smashes it through extra covers for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on off, pushed to covers.
Strategic Time-Out! Punjab openers started off nicely but once the first wicket fell, it all went down hill from there. Mumbai bowlers have been exceptional and have given their team a great platform. With the prolific top-order back in the shed, can Punjab crawl back into the match?
The umpires have gone upstairs for a run out appeal. Thew replay confirms that Aiden Markram was well in and NOT OUT shows up on the big screen.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram hops and taps it to point and runs across for a quick single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end and appeals. The third umpire shows that the batter was well in. One run. 50 up for Punjab as well.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Hooda flicks it to square leg for a single.
Deepak Hooda is the new man in.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Bumrah welcomes Hooda with a quick bumper on middle. Deepak Hooda fends it away.
Punjab have taken the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved and Ball Tracker confirms that the ball was going on to hit the stumps. Nicholas Pooran has to depart.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Punjab are 4 down now and Mumbai are playing like defending champions again. A low full toss, angling on the pads. Pooran stays back and looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The only question was the impact as the umpire takes some time, before raising his finger. Pooran takes the review. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracker shows three reds and another one walks back to the shed as Punjab lose their review too.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, on off. Markram hangs back and steers it to backward point for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah (1-0-11-0) is back into the attack.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Pooran clips it on the leg side for a single.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! A full ball, on middle. Aiden Markram whips through the square leg region for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, on middle. Pooran pulls it to deep mid-wicket to get off the mark with a single.
Nicholas Pooran comes in with his team in a spot of bother.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pollard strikes again and Punjab are in a big problem. Short of a length, on middle, again, it is the slower one from Pollard. KL Rahul is hurried to his pull shot. He gets some gloves and pulls it straight to short fine leg where Jasprit Bumrah takes a simple catch. 300 wickets in T20Is for the big man as he signals the figures to the dugout.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, down the leg side. Aiden Markram misses his flick. Pollard appeals but the umpire is not interested.
Aiden Markram is the new man in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! No Gayle force today as the big West Indian is back in the hut for another cheap score. Pollard hurls a length ball, around off, seems it was a slower ball. Chris Gayle looks to heave but does not power it much. Hits it high and towards long on where Hardik Pandya takes a simple catch. Punjab in a spot of bother early on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. KL pushes it to deep cover for a single.
Kieron Pollard is now brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Pandya serves it full, very full on middle. Gayle smashes it straight and towards the non-striker. KL leaps but still gets hit on the body. The ball lobs towards the bowler, who removes the bails off on his side and appeals too. The umpire looks like he is going to take it upstairs but Krunal is quick to withdraw his appeal. End of the Powerplay, Punjab are 38/1.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it slightly short on off. Rahul punches it down to long off for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Gayle nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He is off the mark.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball, on middle. Gayle clips it to square leg.
Chris Gayle is in at number 3.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! There is the breakthrough Mumbai were looking for and it is Krunal Pandya, who claims the first wicket. Pandya angles another full ball, around middle and off. Mandeep Singh steps across and looks to paddle sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. Pandya appeals for the LBW. The umpire takes his time, before raising his dreaded finger. Singh though has a chat with his skipper but he continues his walk back to the hut.
Krunal Pandya (2-0-13-0) is back into the attack.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it on the pads, this is flicked wide of mid on for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Punjab Kings are 62/4. The live updates of Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live score, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.