Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. Mumbai need 136 runs to register their first win in this second leg of the tournament. Not the biggest total and they have the firepower needed to chase this down. Although, Punjab have a really good bowling and they will try to repeat the heroics of their previous win. Should be interesting. Stay tuned for the run chase.
Krunal Pandya is up for a quick chat, he says that they bowled really well. Says that the wicket is proper to bat on but they have done well to restrict them. Adds that for spinners to bowl in Powerplay, they have to watch what batters are going to do and adjust by it. Adds that there is a little dew and they back themselves to chase it down.
Mumbai will take that total in the end, but at one stage it looked like they would bundle out their opponents for less than 100. The bowling changes in the first half worked out really well for them. However, they could not break the partnership between Hooda and Markram easily which was a bit disappointing for them. But they managed to pick up a couple of quick wickets in the back end of the innings and will be happy with that. Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard ended with 2 to their name and Nathan Coulter-Nile had an economical outing.
Punjab have made a good comeback and have put up a total that is defendable. After a steady start, they lost for wickets in quick succession and were staring down the barrel. Then, Deepak Hooda and Aiden Markram stitched together a brilliant partnership of 61 runs. Markram fell and that stemmed the flow of runs yet again and Hooda too couldn't provide a big finish. All in all, a disappointing outing with the bat for Punjab, but they will be glad that they at least have a decent total on board to defend.
Never count any team out, that is what Punjab have shown today, as, at one point, it looked like they would struggle to post a decent total, but they have done well to end on 135. It was a riveting first essay between bat and ball, but, Mumbai will be the happier of the two sides, heading into the break.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Just 8 runs coming of the last over! A full ball, on off. Nathan Ellis bunts it down to long on and scampers back for a quick couple. PUNJAB FINISH ON 135/6.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off. Nathan Ellis skips down and drives it to wide long off for a brace.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, slapped to long off for one more.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on off. Nathan Ellis turns it to deep mid-wicket who has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Comes 'round the wicket and serves a yorker on middle. Brar pushes it down to long off for a single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle. Ellis squeezes it out to cover for a quick single.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Again Bumrah serves a length ball, on middle. Brar heaves it to deep square leg for a brace.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) CHANCE! A full ball, on middle. Harpreet Brar whips it high in the air and towards mid-wicket. Suryakumar Yadav from deep mid-wicket runs in but fails to catch it. Two runs taken.
Who will walk in? It is Nathan Ellis!
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The set batsman goes and Jasprit Bumrah gets another wicket to his name. A full ball, on off. Deepak Hooda looks to go downtown but does it off the toe end of his bat. The ball goes high up in the air and towards long off where Kieron Pollard takes a very good catch. He ain't dropping those catches.
18.3 overs (1 Run) BYE! A length ball, on leg. Brar fails to get any bat on it. Hooda runs across for a quick single and makes it in time as the keeper has a shy at his end.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and keeps the middle line. Harpreet Brar looks to ramp it over the keeper but fails to connect.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling on middle. Harpreet Brar looks to pull but misses.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliant over from Nathan Coulter-Nile, just 4 from it! Almost nails this yorker, on middle. Brar jams it out on the leg side for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Brar drives it to covers. The fielder does well to dive to his left and stop it.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Deepak Hooda looks to whip it but gets an inside edge on the pads. A quick single taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A slower length ball, on middle. Harpreet Brar looks to pull but gets hit on the body. A leg bye as the ball rolls to the fine leg region.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Brar whacks it straight to mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, and on off, pulled away to long on for one.
Change. Nathan Coulter-Nile comes back on. Gave 8 off his first 2 overs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) 6 off the over then! A short ball, on middle. Brar looks to play at it but fails to get any bat on it.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) A yorker-length ball, on middle. Brar drives it to deep covers for another brace.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is flicked to the right of mid-wicket for a couple.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, slanting outside off. Brar looks to guide it down the ground but misses.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A length ball, angling on the pads. Hooda misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and a leg bye is taken.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Brar taps it to third man for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, way outside off. Brar slaps it to deep covers for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Hooda pushes it down to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to point for a single. Harpreet Brar is off the mark.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! The partnership is broken and Mumbai are back on the front foot. Chahar gives flight to this one, full and around off. Markram goes for the paddle sweep across the line but fails to get any bat on it. The ball sneaks through and rattles the stumps.
Harpreet Brar walks out!
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries flowing nicely for Punjab now! Chahar spills it down the leg side. Aiden Markram pulls it through fine leg for a boundary.
