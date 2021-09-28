Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed down to long off.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Serves it slow and on off, on a length. Pandya smashes it back to the bowler.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Hardik punches it to covers.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball, on off. Tiwary steers it to point. Pandya yells a big 'NO' for the single.
Change in bowling. Nathan Ellis is handed the ball. 1-0-5-0 so far!
11.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, tucked on the leg side for an easy single. 61 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A full ball, on off. Saurabh Tiwary gets low and drives it through covers for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Saurabh Tiwary hits it back to the bowler. Arshdeep Singh has a shy at the keeper's stump but instead hits it back to Saurabh Tiwary. Singh apologizes for it straightaway.
Ouch! Arshdeep Singh throws the ball back towards Saurabh Tiwary who had ventured out of his crease slightly, but hits him near the box. Not a good sight. He goes down. KL Rahul comes to him quickly and helps him. Singh apologizes straightaway too.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on middle. Saurabh Tiwary looks to drive but gets an inside edge to deep backward square leg for a brace.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off, tapped to point.
Change. Arshdeep Singh (1-0-3-0) returns.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, pushed to covers for a single. 68 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on middle. Hardik Pandya turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball, way outside off. Left alone.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Pandya leans and defends it out.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Hardik Pandya swings and misses.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Googly straightaway on middle. Hardik Pandya gets some bat on it as he looks to defend. The ball races away past short fine leg for a boundary.
