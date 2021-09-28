Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, Hooda pushes this one back to the bowler, who gets low and manages to stop the ball. A good over for Punjab, 15 off it!
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The third one of this over! Punjab have decided to quick their scoring pace! Short, around off, Deepak Hooda makes room and crunches this one over point.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Poor work from the fielder there! Back of a length, on off, Deepak Hooda makes room and just pushes this one past the point fielder, Saurabh Tiwary who puts in a half-hearted attempt to stop this, but fails to do so. A couple.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to long off for one.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! 50-run stand comes up between these two as well! Short of a length, outside off, Aiden Markram goes back and punches this one past the point fielder for a boundary.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAP! Aiden Markram is playing very well here. Slower in pace, 115 clicks, on a length around off, Aiden Markram cracks this one through extra cover.
Strategic Time-Out! A good partnership building for Punjab. Now, these two will look to up the ante and post a score around 150-160. Mumbai though just need to keep the run rate down and get wickets in regular intervals.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy, around off, Markram pushes this to the right of the point fielder for one.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out to the off side by Aiden.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Rahul Chahar gives this a good amount of flight, lands it outside off, Aiden Markram looks to drive but the ball spins away and takes the outside edge over backward point for two runs.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Deepak Hooda skips down to this full ball and eases this to long on for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off, tapped to backward point for one.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, around middle, Markram gets low and paddles this to the fine leg region for a couple.
12.6 overs (1 Run) 8 from the over! Fuller, on middle and leg, worked through square leg for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy, on leg, tucked through mid-wicket. One run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked past mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, worked to long on for one.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Another couple of runs as Deepak Hooda nudges this to the right of Rahul Chahar at deep square leg.
Krunal Pandya is back to bowl his final over.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Pandya darts this shorter and quicker on middle, Hooda works this through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) So, 6 singles off this over! Floated, on middle, Hooda looks to clip but the ball takes the leading edge and goes through mid off for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, outside off, worked past extra cover for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on middle and leg, knocked down to the leg side for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is pushed down the ground to long off.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on off, milked past Chahar, to long off for one.
Rahul Chahar (1-0-7-0) comes in to replace Nathan Coulter-Nile.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Markram pushes this through covers for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled by Boult! He hurls across a pacy yorker, around off, Hooda does well to dig this one out to the off side. Just 7 from the over!
10.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle, Deepak nudges this to the mid-wicket fielder.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! That was hit very well from Deepak! He picked it so early and dispatched this! Around off again, a touch short, Deepak Hooda powers this one over deep mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Hooda drives but straight to the cover fielder.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, Aiden slams this to covers for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball on middle, pushed back to Trent.
