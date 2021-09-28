Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! A flatter ball, on middle. Saurabh Tiwary makes room and then slaps it through point for a boundary.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Quinton de Kock skips doen and smashes it to covers who lets it through and allows a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, angling on middle, driven to covers.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Now leans and drives it down to long off for a single.
4.2 overs (0 Run) This one spins back in from outside off. Saurabh Tiwary pushes it off the inner half to the leg side.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it on middle, this is pushed to mid-wicket for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Slight short, on off. Quinton de Kock turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Almost had him there! A full ball, on the pads. Tiwary looks to flick but closes his bat face too early. It takes a soft leading edge to point and they take a single.
Saurabh Tiwary walks out now!
3.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! A beauty of a delivery! Suryakumar Yadav goes for a golden duck! A flatter ball, it lands outside off and spins back in. Suryakumar Yadav plays away from the body as he looks to push. The ball sneaks through the vacant gate and disturbs the wood behind. Ravi Bishnoi is on a Hat-Trick.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An important breakthrough for Punjab! Bishnoi hurls in and serves a full ball, outside off, it was a googly. Rohit Sharma gets on his knee and looks to heave it but does not middle it. Hits it straight to mid on where Mandeep Singh gets low and takes a very good catch.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter in.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A flatter ball, outside off, pushed to point for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! A full ball, slanting outside off. Quinton de Kock looks to drive but misses.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A low dipping full toss, on middle. Quinton de Kock lifts it to mid on. Just three runs off it. 121 needed in 102 balls.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Now serves a yorker, on middle. Quinton de Kock jams it out to covers. Lovely delivery.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, on middle. Quinton de Kock pushes it straight to covers.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock drives it through covers. The fielder runs back and cuts it off. Two taken.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Very full on middle, pushed to mid on.
Change. Arshdeep Singh is introduced into the attack.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Angles it on the pads. This is flicked through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Spills a length ball down the leg side. Sharma misses his flick. The ball brushes his thigh pad on its way to the keeper.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on middle. Rohit Sharma stands back and mistimes his pull, back on the deck.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the chase! A full ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma drives it through point for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Appeal for caught behind but not given! A length ball, angling down the leg side. Rohit Sharma looks to flick but seems to miss it and Rahul dives to his left and grabs this. There was definitely some noise there. KL Rahul appeals but the umpire is unmoved. Looked to have brushed the pad on the way through.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, hint of away swing. Rohit Sharma blocks it out.
0.6 over (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Sharma skips down and eases it through mid on for a single. 6 runs coming of the first over.
Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end.
0.5 over (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off, pushed to mid off.
0.4 over (1 Run) Darted on the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Spills it down the leg side. Quinton de Kock misses his flick.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Quinton de Kock is off the mark as well! A full ball, on off. Quinton de Kock pushes it past the diving point fielder for a brace.
0.2 over (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Defended out.
0.1 over (1 Run) Mumbai and Rohit Sharma are underway! Starts with a flatter ball, on middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Mumbai Indians, chasing a target of 136, are 26/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.